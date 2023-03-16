The early access beta period for Diablo 4 will go live on March 17, allowing players who pre-purchased the next entry to the Blizzard franchise to experiment with the game for the first time. But if you haven’t pre-purchased the game and want to try the early access beta, you can do so by just spending a few dollars at the fast-food chain KFC.

This promotion is valid only in the United States, but you can try buying it with the help of a VPN service, which will allow you to navigate the internet like you’re in the U.S. and surpass the region-lock sale. The promotion will end on March 18 and you can’t get the code if you visit a local KFC restaurant. It has to be done online and each customer is eligible for a single promo code.

Related: Is the Diablo 4 Ultimate Edition worth it?

Here’s what you need to do to get the early access beta period key for Diablo 4 from KFC.

How to get a Diablo 4 beta key from KFC

Access KFC’s website or open the official KFC app for Android or iOS. Order a Double Down fried chicken sandwich or look for other meals that have the label “Diablo Early Access” in their picture. After your order is finalized you’ll receive an early access beta key for Diablo 4 in your email or in KFC’s mobile app.

Buff up your game play #DiabloIV Beta Access now available with purchase of a Double Down via the KFC app or on https://t.co/LRobd1LxIL

Good luck heroes pic.twitter.com/M7nS5TvRp2 — KFC (@kfc) March 9, 2023

How to redeem your Diablo 4 early access beta code

Head to Diablo 4’s page for early access. Click on “Redeem Code” and then click on “Login to Redeem.” Log in to your Battle.net account. Enter the early access code you got from KFC. Select the platform you’d like to play Diablo 4 on and what region. Click “Redeem.”

The early access period for Diablo 4’s open beta kicks off on Friday, March 17, and ends on Sunday, March 19. Players without early access will get to play the open beta between March 24 and 26.