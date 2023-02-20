Diablo IV’s beta gets official release date, and it is right around the corner

Diablo fans across the globe, your prayers have been answered: the Diablo IV beta finally has an official release date.
Players will be gearing up to hop into some dungeon-filled, RPG carnage from March 17 to 19 thanks to the early access launch. For gamers who don’t get the early access edition, you’ll be able to have a crack in the form of an open beta test from March 24.
The developers shared the beta news on Feb. 20 with an intro cinematic.
Eager gamers can get their mitts on the early version by pre-ordering the game anytime before March 24. For those who are interested in the beta test, you’ll have to click here and follow the steps to be a part of the sneak peek action.
It’s been over a decade since Diablo III’s release, and its successor’s trailers have only brought more and more hype. Diablo IV releases on June 6, 2023, but fortunately, we’ll get a taste test before we get the full title.
Diablo IV will eventually be released on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Hopefully, this iteration in the franchise can rival the sales of Hogwarts Legacy, making the beginning of 2023 one of the best years for gaming yet.