Diablo IV’s beta gets official release date, and it is right around the corner

Diablo fans across the globe, your prayers have been answered: the Diablo IV beta finally has an official release date.

Players will be gearing up to hop into some dungeon-filled, RPG carnage from March 17 to 19 thanks to the early access launch. For gamers who don’t get the early access edition, you’ll be able to have a crack in the form of an open beta test from March 24.

The developers shared the beta news on Feb. 20 with an ​​intro cinematic.

Eager gamers can get their mitts on the early version by pre-ordering the game anytime before March 24. For those who are interested in the beta test, you’ll have to click here and follow the steps to be a part of the sneak peek action.

It’s been over a decade since Diablo III’s release, and its successor’s trailers have only brought more and more hype. Diablo IV releases on June 6, 2023, but fortunately, we’ll get a taste test before we get the full title.

Diablo IV will eventually be released on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Hopefully, this iteration in the franchise can rival the sales of Hogwarts Legacy, making the beginning of 2023 one of the best years for gaming yet.