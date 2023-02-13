Hogwarts Legacy first-week sales absolutely demolish Elden Ring

The reports for the sales of Hogwarts Legacy in its first week in the United Kingdom are in, and they are nothing short of incredible.

The game beat a colossal release from last year in terms of first-week sales, Elden Ring. Hogwarts Legacy sold 80 percent more copies in the U.K. than Elden Ring did in its first week, according to GamesIndustry.biz. It also beat the previous record in the Harry Potter franchise, selling 64 percent more copies than Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone did in its second week in 2001.

Most copies of Hogwarts Legacy sold in the U.K. were for PS5, with the report stating 82 percent of copies were bought on this platform. The remaining 18 percent were sold on Xbox Series S and X.

The report didn’t include the number of copies sold on PC, but nowadays PC players rarely buy physical games on the platform. That being said, Hogwarts Legacy is doing brilliantly on Steam. It recorded a peak of 879,308 players on Steam on Feb. 12, according to SteamDB.

The report doesn’t include digital sales at all, and it added that Xbox players usually tend to buy games this way rather than get a physical copy.

The other two games that hold the second and third place in terms of physical sales in the U.K. are God of War Ragnarök and FIFA 23, respectively. The latter dropped from first place following the release of Hogwarts Legacy.