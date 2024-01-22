How to use the broom in Hogwarts Legacy

Using a broom to fly around in Hogwarts Legacy is both an excellent means of travel and a great way to really take in the stunning scenery. It’s also incredibly fun, so you certainly don’t want to miss out on mastering broom control.

Recommended Videos

Knowing how to get on a broom in Hogwarts Legacy is essential for traveling around the vast explorable world, so here’s everything you need to know about this feature.

How to unlock the broom in Hogwarts Legacy

You unlock the ability to use a broom at any time after you attend your first Flying Class and purchase one from Spintwitches Sporting Needs. Keep progressing through all of the story quests you’re given until you complete Jackdaw’s Rest and unlock the Map Chamber.

Once this is done, you then obtain your first flying lesson and officially unlock the ability to fly on a broom afterward, but you have to head to Spintwitches Sporting Needs in Hogsmeade to actually buy one you can use. Albie Weeks has a couple of different brooms for sale, each of which costs 600 coins. You can also purchase some more unique brooms from vendors around the world.

This shop is right across from Ollivander’s. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to mount broom in Hogwarts Legacy

To get on a broom in Hogwarts Legacy, you need to press two specific buttons that vary depending on what platform you are using. These buttons are:

On PC: Hold Tab followed by 3 .

Hold followed by . On PlayStation: Hold L1 followed by Circle .

Hold followed by . On Xbox: Hold LB followed by B .

Hold followed by . On Nintendo Switch: Hold L followed by A.

If these controls aren’t allowing you to get on a broom, there are two possible reasons. The first and generally most likely is that you are in an area where flying on a broom is banned like Hogsmeade or Hogwarts. If you see a small hippogriff icon with a crossed-out red circle around it to the right of the mini-map, this means you cannot fly in that area.

Flying is banned in some locations. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Kacee Fay

The other possible reason you cannot fly is that you might have changed which controls are assigned to the broom. You can check your controls for this feature by opening up the Settings menu and viewing the Control Options page or the PC Control Options page.

How to use a broom in Hogwarts Legacy

Once you have mounted your broom in Hogwarts Legacy, you can then start flying using the controls for your platform of choice.

PC broom controls in Hogwarts Legacy

Control Effect W Move forward A Move right S Move backward D Move left Ctrl Fly down Space Fly up B Dismount Shift Fly faster Click Boost/Charge Q Display flying controls

You can travel so much faster using a broom. Screenshot by Dot Esports

PS5 broom controls in Hogwarts Legacy

Control Effect L Stick Move R Stick Move camera R Stick + Up Fly up R Stick + Down Fly down R2 Fly faster L2 Boost/Charge O Dismount D-Pad (Right) Display flying controls

Xbox broom controls in Hogwarts Legacy

Control Effect L Stick Move R Stick Move camera R Stick + Up Fly up R Stick + Down Fly down RT Fly faster LT Boost/Charge B Dismount D-Pad (Right) Display flying controls

Nintendo Switch broom controls in Hogwarts Legacy

Control Effect L Stick Move R Stick Move camera R Stick + Up Fly up R Stick + Down Fly down ZR Fly faster ZL Boost/Charge A Dismount D-Pad (Right) Display flying controls

Flying is both highly efficient and fun. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now that you’ve mastered broom control in Hogwarts Legacy, you can fly around and check out all of the map icons to see what kind of content this vast world offers you. You’ll find tons of Merlin Trials, Infamous Foes, and unique creatures like the Unicorn while you travel, so keep an eye out for anything you might want to stop and engage with.