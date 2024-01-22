Category:
Harry Potter

How to use the broom in Hogwarts Legacy

Sadly, you can't use it to play Quidditch.

Kacee Fay

Published: Jan 22, 2024 04:20 pm
The player flying on a broom by Hogwarts at night.


Using a broom to fly around in Hogwarts Legacy is both an excellent means of travel and a great way to really take in the stunning scenery. It’s also incredibly fun, so you certainly don’t want to miss out on mastering broom control.

Knowing how to get on a broom in Hogwarts Legacy is essential for traveling around the vast explorable world, so here’s everything you need to know about this feature.

How to unlock the broom in Hogwarts Legacy

You unlock the ability to use a broom at any time after you attend your first Flying Class and purchase one from Spintwitches Sporting Needs. Keep progressing through all of the story quests you’re given until you complete Jackdaw’s Rest and unlock the Map Chamber.

Once this is done, you then obtain your first flying lesson and officially unlock the ability to fly on a broom afterward, but you have to head to Spintwitches Sporting Needs in Hogsmeade to actually buy one you can use. Albie Weeks has a couple of different brooms for sale, each of which costs 600 coins. You can also purchase some more unique brooms from vendors around the world.

How to mount broom in Hogwarts Legacy

To get on a broom in Hogwarts Legacy, you need to press two specific buttons that vary depending on what platform you are using. These buttons are:

  • On PC: Hold Tab followed by 3.
  • On PlayStation: Hold L1 followed by Circle.
  • On Xbox: Hold LB followed by B.
  • On Nintendo Switch: Hold L followed by A.

If these controls aren’t allowing you to get on a broom, there are two possible reasons. The first and generally most likely is that you are in an area where flying on a broom is banned like Hogsmeade or Hogwarts. If you see a small hippogriff icon with a crossed-out red circle around it to the right of the mini-map, this means you cannot fly in that area.

The other possible reason you cannot fly is that you might have changed which controls are assigned to the broom. You can check your controls for this feature by opening up the Settings menu and viewing the Control Options page or the PC Control Options page.

How to use a broom in Hogwarts Legacy

Once you have mounted your broom in Hogwarts Legacy, you can then start flying using the controls for your platform of choice.

PC broom controls in Hogwarts Legacy

ControlEffect
WMove forward
AMove right
SMove backward
DMove left
CtrlFly down
SpaceFly up
BDismount
ShiftFly faster
ClickBoost/Charge
QDisplay flying controls

PS5 broom controls in Hogwarts Legacy

ControlEffect
L StickMove
R StickMove camera
R Stick + UpFly up
R Stick + DownFly down
R2Fly faster
L2Boost/Charge
ODismount
D-Pad (Right)Display flying controls

Xbox broom controls in Hogwarts Legacy

ControlEffect
L StickMove
R StickMove camera
R Stick + UpFly up
R Stick + DownFly down
RTFly faster
LTBoost/Charge
BDismount
D-Pad (Right)Display flying controls

Nintendo Switch broom controls in Hogwarts Legacy

ControlEffect
L StickMove
R StickMove camera
R Stick + UpFly up
R Stick + DownFly down
ZRFly faster
ZLBoost/Charge
ADismount
D-Pad (Right)Display flying controls

Now that you’ve mastered broom control in Hogwarts Legacy, you can fly around and check out all of the map icons to see what kind of content this vast world offers you. You’ll find tons of Merlin Trials, Infamous Foes, and unique creatures like the Unicorn while you travel, so keep an eye out for anything you might want to stop and engage with.



Kacee Fay
Staff Writer at Dot Esports primarily covering Minecraft, Genshin Impact, Honkai: Star Rail, MC Championship (MCC), Disney Dreamlight Valley, general gaming, and streaming. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, struggling to keep up with all of the streamers she loves to watch, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.