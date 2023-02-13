There are 13 of them in total.

The most important item to witches and wizards in Hogwarts Legacy and the extended Harry Potter universe is their wand. The second most important item, however, is their broom.

Unlike non-magical brooms, the brooms witches and wizards use are enchanted to fly, allowing them to travel to destinations with ease. It’s a massive time saver in Hogwarts Legacy, too, after being unlocked at a certain point in the story.

There are 13 brooms in total. Five are sold in Spintwitches Sporting Needs, four are sold in Wanderer Shops, and the remaining four need to be earned from Pop Balloon Challenges.

Here’s a list of what they are, and where you can find them.

Every broom in Hogwarts Legacy and where to find them

Spintwitches Sporting Needs Brooms

Spintwitches Sporting Needs in Hogsmeade sells the following brooms for 600 Galleons each:

Ember Dash Broom

Description: “The perfect broom for those with a fiery temperament.”

Hogwarts House Broom

Description: “A broom enchanted to celebrate your particular Hogwarts house pride.”

Description: “Finely crafted from ash, this broom is built for stability.”

Wind Wisp Broom

Description: “A stylish broom with a light touch – quite literally.”

Yew Weaver Broom

Description: “A comfortable and speedy broom with a unique woven design.”

Wanderer Shops Brooms

The following brooms are sold at various Wanderer Shops for different prices:

Silver Arrow Broom

Description: “Designed by the famous broom-maker Leonard Jewkes, this broom is perfect for handling the competition.”

You can purchase it from Arn in Hogwarts Valley for 5000 Galleons at the location pictured below.

Family Antique Broom

Description: “This heirloom broom has been passed down for generations.”

You can purchase it from Pyria Treadwell in South Sea Bog for 2500 Galleons at the location pictured below.

Aeromancer Broom

Description: “A smooth ride that cuts through the air like a potioneer slicing ingredients.”

You can purchase it from Rohan Prakash in Cragcroftshire for 3000 Galleons at the location pictured below.

Sky Scythe Broom

Description: “An agile broom for the flyer who wants to look impressive when demonstrating their myriad skills.”

You can purchase it from Leopold Babcock in Hogsmeade Valley for 5000 Galleons at the location pictured below.

Pop Balloon Challenge Brooms

The following brooms can be unlocked by popping a certain number of balloons while flying. They can be found all throughout the map.

Night Dancer Broom

Description: “A nimble broom with an impressive style.”

Pop two sets of balloons while on your broom.

Lickety Swift Broom

Description: “Designed with aerodynamics in mind, this broom will make travel a breeze.”

Pop five sets of balloons while on your broom.

Wild Fire Broom

Description: “A broom that captures an untamed nature with a little spark.”

Pop 10 sets of balloons while on your broom.

Bright Spark Broom

Description: “Fly among the stars with a broom that celebrates them.”

Pop 15 sets of balloons while on your broom.

That just about sums up everything you need to know to collect all the brooms Hogwarts Legacy has to offer. It’ll set you back quite a few Galleons, but they’re not hard to rack up, so completionists won’t bat an eye.