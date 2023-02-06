Hogwarts Legacy‘s launch is imminent and the game is already looking great in terms of visuals and gameplay elements. The game is set to release on multiple platforms including PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. The console version has been cleared for pre-load with several reviewers gaining early access to the game, leading to glowing reviews everywhere with particular praise heaped on the immersion aspects of the game.

Hogwarts Legacy is comprised of a beautiful open world set in the lands in and around Hogwarts’ School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in the early 1800s. The game provides players with many ways of traversing this area, be it by land, sea, or air, making for a fun and highly immersive gameplay experience the likes of which we have never seen from the Wizarding World series.

Image via Avalanche Studios

How to get a Broom in Hogwarts Legacy

Traversing the world of Hogwarts Legacy can be done in a variety of ways but the most fun way of doing so is definitely flying. The game offers players different means of flight, ranging from a variety of magical creatures to classic broomstick travel. Even though there is no Quidditch in this game, the humble broomstick is still an average witch or wizard’s preferred mode of travel. If you want to get your hands on one of them in the game, this is how you can do so.

First off, you will need to know that flying is not available from the start of the game. You will need to play through some of the initial story quests till you come across the “Flying Class” story quest. This is a main quest in the storyline and you can’t really miss it so keep playing the game till you get it. Once you start this quest, you will have to clear your first Flying Class, where Madam Kogawa will teach you the basics of broomstick control.

Next, navigate to the World Map and go to Hogsmeade. Here, you will have to find a shop called Spintwitches Sporting Needs, which is a sporting goods shop. Go to the store and talk to the owner here to purchase a broom of your choosing. Your choice of brooms increases as you progress through the game. Purchase one here and get ready for flight.

From this point on, all you have to do is open the Item Wheel (L1 for PlayStation, LB for Xbox) and select your broom to hop on it. With the exception of Hogwarts Castle and Hogsmeade, you are free to fly around everywhere as you so please.