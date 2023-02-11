How to solve the Keenbridge Merlin Trial in Hogwarts Legacy

Get your wands at the ready, wizards and witches: Hogwarts Legacy has hit shelves across the globe, and it’s time to start your journey in the Wizarding World.

In Hogwarts Legacy, fans of the Harry Potter franchise will get to explore the Wizarding World and all it has to offer. You’ll enroll as a fifth-year student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, joining one of the academy’s four houses and learning a number of spells. Players will use these spells to defeat foes, meet intriguing characters, and solve a plethora of puzzles.

As players explore the open world, they’ll come across Merlin Trials. There are 95 Merlin Trials to complete, and some are easier than others. Players will need to use the spells they’ve learned at Hogwarts to solve these puzzles, and after completing all 95, they’ll increase their inventory size from 20 to 24.

The Merlin Trials can be found in abundance around the Wizarding World, including along roads and in towns. After locating a trial, players will need to place Mallowsweet leaves on a platform to activate the puzzle.

Keenbridge Merlin Trial solution in Hogwarts Legacy

Like most villages in the game, Keenbridge has its own Merlin Trial for players to complete. This Merlin Trial is a bit trickier than your average Accio puzzle, though.

To start, place the Mallowsweet leaves on the platform in the middle of Keenbridge. From there, you’ll need to locate the hollowed-out platform, which is directly across the river from the trial’s starting location, as well as the giant orb that needs to be placed inside the hollowed-out platform.

The giant orb can be found behind the shopkeeper southwest of the trial’s starting location, next to a wooden ramp. Before you’ll be able to effectively use Accio on the orb, however, you’ll need to strike the orb a couple of times with your basic attack to pop it up and onto the wooden ramp. Keep hitting it with basic attacks until it rolls off the ramp and over the small stone wall.

Then, using Accio on the ball on the other side of the wall, you can roll it across the bridge. When you get halfway down the bridge, you’ll need to push the ball over a small mound to get it across the river with more basic attacks. From there, keep hitting the orb with basic attacks to push it into the hollowed-out platform.