Hogwarts Legacy is brimming with optional side objectives that players can pursue. Whereas many collectible achievements reward players with items or cosmetics, completing all the Merlin Trials in Hogwarts Legacy increases player’s relatively small inventory size from 20 to 24 slots.

Merlin Trials are found throughout Hogwarts and are small, spell-focused challenges. Players first encounter with a Merlin Trial will come as part of a main story quest dubbed ‘Trials of Merlin.’ After completing this, players can meet with Natty and Nora Treadwell to players will be able to use Mallowsweets to unlock and activate further Merlin Trials.

Merlin Trials are identified by areas on the map with a feather emblem. In-person, Merlin Trials can be spotted by a circular rock structure built into the ground. After approaching the structure, the player character will react and players are free to start the trial.

How to complete Merlin Trials in Hogwarts Legacy

There are four basic types of Merlin Trials, each of which requires mastery with one of your wizard or witches’ fundamental spells. The first is a Cauldron trial, which requires players to use a fire spell, likely Incendio, on a cauldron. After this, players must locate other pillars in the trial area and similarly light these objectives until the trial is complete.

Next are Ball trails. Making up the majority of Merlin Trials, players must use Accio to roll a giant ball to a concaved portion of the ground. A variation of this is the Pillar trials, wherein players must use the basic attack cast to destroy pillars holding up balls. Using Revelio in both of these trials can make it easier to find the location of the pillars and ball locations.

Finally, there are Slot trials. In this version of a Merlin Trial, players are tasked to find a platform and move nearby balls into the slot using Accio. Many of these much smaller plays are typically hidden in the trial area, so using Revelio will help in finding all the necessary balls to finish the trial.