How to solve the Jackdaw cave puzzle in Hogwarts Legacy

Jackdaw’s Rest is a main quest in Hogwarts Legacy, where you explore the location of Richard Jackdaw’s death to find the missing pages of the book you found for Professor Fig. This page will explain how you can complete Jackdaw’s Rest, including the cave puzzles, in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to unlock the Jackdaw’s Rest quest

Jackdaw’s Rest is the 15th main quest in Hogwarts Legacy. It is unlocked after you learn Expelliarmus from Professor Hecat’s “Assignment 2” and then complete one of four specific house quests. The quest you have to complete will depend on which house you’re in.

Gryffindor : Complete “The Hunt for the Missing Pages”

: Complete “The Hunt for the Missing Pages” Slytherin : Complete “Scrope’s Last Hope”

: Complete “Scrope’s Last Hope” Ravenclaw : Complete “Ollivander’s Heirloom”

: Complete “Ollivander’s Heirloom” Hufflepuff: Complete “Prisoner of Love”

After you finish one of these quests, you will meet Richard Jackdaw’s ghost, who unlocks the Jackdaw’s Rest quest.

How to reach the cave in Jackdaw’s Rest

To start the quest, meet Richard Jackdaw at night, then follow him to the East Hogwarts Floo Flame. As you venture further into the forest, Jackdaw will decide to stay back to avoid the place of his death, leaving you with instructions on how to enter the cave.

Jackdaw leaves. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Head down the path on your left and defeat the Matriarchs you find here. Burn away the spiderwebs using Incindio and continue until you reach a birdbath. Whisper the password to this birdbath, then defeat the three goblins that appear to attack you. Once you’ve done all this, you can enter the cave.

How to solve the cave puzzles in Jackdaw’s Rest

The cave leading to Jackdaw’s corpse will challenge you with several puzzles and even more battles.

First and second door puzzles

This is a fairly straightforward puzzle. Hit each lock with a basic attack to open the door. Each lock will revert to its initial state shortly after you hit it, so make sure to strike them in quick succession. Notice that hitting all three locks to open the door will also partially rebuild a stone bridge on the other side of the map. This is the bridge you will need to get over to reach the final room.

The stone platforms rise to reveal a path. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After walking through the door you just opened, clear out the webs and spiders in your path before taking a detour down the small opening on your right. This will reveal another portion of the cave filled with even more enemies to beat. Once you’re done, though, you’ll be rewarded with a large chest. After collecting your prize, return to the main path.

As you proceed, you’ll run into the second door puzzle. This one works the same as the first, the only difference being that one of the locks is hidden up on a ledge. Hitting all three locks will once again open the locked door and slightly rebuild the main bridge.

Hidden lock above. Screenshot by Dot Esports

First platform puzzle

You’ll find the cave’s first platform puzzle through the door you just opened. This puzzle shouldn’t give you much trouble like the locked doors. It requires you to simply lift the floating platform using Accio and hop on before pulling it toward one of the three adjacent handlebars.

To start, pull yourself towards the handlebar on your left. Climb up to open a small chest before returning to the floating platform and pulling yourself towards the handle you are facing.

This second ledge will give you access to a small and slightly bigger chest, but you’ll have to get through a few spider ambushes on the way. Once you’ve fully explored this area, return to the floating platform and, finally, Accio it towards the ledge leading to the main path on your right.

Second platform puzzle

Once you step foot on this path, prepare to be met with yet another spider ambush. After working your way through it, collect a chest hidden behind spiderwebs and walk until you reach a split in the path. You’ll want to take the path on the right first.

Keep walking down this path until you find your second floating platform. Hop on, then use the handlebars along the walls you just walked by. With the second handlebar, you pull yourself towards jump onto the small opening on your right, where you’ll find a small chest.

Pull the platforms. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Next return to the platform and pull it towards the next handlebar. This time, release Accio right before you reach it so you can jump towards the small opening on your right housing two chests. Once you arrive at the last handlebar, jump out and head west to reach the door blocking the bridge to the cave’s final room.

Last door puzzle

You’ll be met here with an intense fight against a horde of spiders and two Matriarchs. After beating them, walk down the space on the right of the path forward. After opening the chest here, return towards the bridge, where you will find the final door puzzle.

For this, hit the two locks on either side of the door before quickly hitting the one above the chest. This will fully repair the bridge and allow you to move on toward the final room of the Jackdaw’s Rest quest.

Final room of the quest

This room won’t throw any puzzles at you but will test you with an intense wizard battle. As soon as you collect the missing pages from Jackdaw’s corpse, the room’s defenders will awaken and attack you. After getting through this grueling battle, interact with the swirl on the ground and walk through the path that opens up until you reach the Map Chamber.

You must now talk to the portrait of Percival Rackham. This conversation will unlock the talent system for your character. Finally, exit the Chamber and keep walking until you reach the dungeons under Hogwarts to complete the quest.

That’s all you need to know about unlocking and completing the Jackdaw’s Rest main quest in Hogwarts Legacy. For more on the game, check out our coverage of all the beasts you can tame and how to grow and harvest Fluxweed.

