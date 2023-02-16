10 best mods for Hogwarts Legacy

Whether for memes or fixing performance issues, there are some great mods out there.

Hogwarts Legacy is an immersive and interactive game where you play as a fifth-year transfer student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, where there’s so much for players to do.

You can attend classes such as Herbology, Defense Against the Dark Arts, and Potions, explore Hogwarts and a vast map of the wizarding world, and enjoy a thrilling storyline with plenty of quests. And there are cosmetics that you can use to customize your character.

But for those who enjoy the ability to customize their gaming experience, there aren’t any official mods yet to do that. However, there are unofficial mods that players can download and use at their own risk to create a more fun or accessible experience.

So, whether you’re looking for a broom mod, a mod to help you with the challenging puzzles, or a meme-worthy mod, these are the ten best unofficial mods for Hogwarts Legacy.

10. Ascendio: The unofficial FPS hotfix

Since its launch, PC players have been experiencing issues like FPS drops and general performance issues. While there are some settings you can change to help resolve these issues, you can also try this unofficial hotfix.

The mod applies Unreal Engine parameters to Hogwarts Legacy to help address some performance issues. So, this mod might be worth trying if you’re still experiencing some performance issues after changing your settings.

9. The Elder Wand: A Cosmetic for your wand

The Elder Wand is one of the most legendary wands in the Harry Potter universe. While this mod won’t boost your damage or casting speed, it will change the appearance of your handleless wand to look like the Elder Wand.

8. Arithmancy Puzzle Markings: Arithmancy Puzzle Assistance

In Hogwarts Legacy, a few Arithmancy Puzzles can be challenging for some to solve. If you are having trouble, this mod adds numbers to the Arithmancy puzzles as a texture. So, if you’re struggling, you may want to use this mod to help decrease the time it takes to solve these puzzles.

7. Arachnophobia mode: Transforms spiders into boxes

If you’re afraid of spiders, there’s now a mod that you can install that will transform all spiders into boxes. This mod doesn’t affect the spider’s attacks and mechanics, but it does make the spiders easier to look at.

6. Shrek Broom: Turn your broom into Shrek

Shrek Broom is one of the more meme-worthy mods you can install for Hogwarts Legacy. With this mod, you can transform your broom into Shrek. It only works with the Aeromancer Broom, which can be purchased from Rohan Prakash for 3,000 Galleons.

5. Thomas Broom: Turn your broom into Thomas the Tank Engine

Thomas Broom is another meme-worthy mod that you can install as it turns your broom into Thomas the Tank Engine. For this mod, you will need the Moon Trimmer Broom, which costs 600 Galleons from the Spintwitches Sporting Needs store. So, make sure you’ve got this broom if you’d like to install this mod.

4. Paler and Darker Skins for Player’s Character: A mod for more options

The Paler and Darker Skins for Player’s Character is a mod that allows you to make the palest and darkest skins in Hogwarts Legacy either darker or paler, and it’s simple to install.

While this is an excellent mod for adding more inclusive options, there is an issue where this mod may affect some NPCs. And like the broom mods, the paler or darker options are only available for specific male and female model options, which can be confusing. But the mod offers an instruction sheet that you can use to help you.

3. Mouse Control for Broom: A mod to make flying easier

If you’re having trouble flying in Hogwarts Legacy, this mod is for you. With this mod, PC users can fully control their broom with their mouse. And this includes the ability to ascend or descend.

It’s important to note that this mod doesn’t allow you to look around while you’re flying– it’s just a mod to help make your flying experience less challenging.

2. DLSS Update: A mod for better performance

The DLSS Update mod is an excellent mod for those experiencing performance issues. When you install this mod, it updates the outdated DLSS file to the latest version, which will help make the images clearer and boost performance.

If you are experiencing performance issues, this may be the mod for you.

1. Silencio: A mod to disable Ignatia’s dialogue

Even though the dialogue and ambiance in Hogwarts Legacy can help create a more immersive experience, some people find the dialogue of Ignatia Wildsmith, the Floo lady, too much. If you’re one of those people, there is a mod that you can install to disable her dialogue.

Even though there are many mods available, these are the ten best unofficial mods for Hogwarts Legacy.