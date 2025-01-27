Hogwarts Legacy officially opening the doors for mods in next free update

Hogwarts Legacy developer Avalanche Software is handing over the castle keys to the community, releasing the official PC modding update on Jan. 30 to let everyone create their wildest dreams in the wizarding world.

Recommended Videos

In an announcement today, Hogwarts Legacy announced that PC players will have access to multiple custom-made cosmetics, dungeon levels, and new quests while also having the ability to create new assets for themselves and other wizards to use in the game.

There’s a ton to explore and use for free. Image via Avalanche Software

The developer has joined hands with the mods library website CurseForge and made an accessible Creator Kit for players to create their mods and add them directly to the game’s mods library. You also need to link your Steam or Epic Games Store account to a Warner Bros. Games account to access official Hogwarts Legacy mods.

If you’ve already used Nexus Mods or similar mod sites to play others’ creative ideas in the wizarding realm, you’ll find yourself at home with the new in-game mods library where you can read mods’ descriptions and directly install them in your game to use them without needing to navigate to any third-party websites.

Try new dresses and broom styles to stand out in Hogwarts. Image via Avalanche Software

As per the moderation guidelines, every mod in the game should be free for all players and there is a strict policy from stopping players from recreating famous IP from other properties no included in the wirzarding world, so there will be some gatekeeping to what mods finally get into the game.

Ultimately, the arrival of mods in Hogwarts Legacy adds a ton of replay value to the title. One of the key issues with single-player games is replayability. After a player finishes a story, they might not feel like going for another run while knowing the outcomes in the story. They might spend their time defeating bosses or casting Avada Kedavra on every moving thing they can see, but it eventually gets stale.

With the modding update, the possibilities are endless for the players and creators to cherish the wizarding world the way they intend to consume it, from funky hairstyles to literally using a dragon, phoenix, Hedwig, or even a vacuum cleaner as your broom. If done right, the dungeons could also play a major part in bringing more players to the game, and encouraging more challenging combat for players with new enemies, breathing life into the title.

Hogwarts Legacy 2 is already one of the “biggest priorities” for Warner Bros. Games, and the modding support for the original title will definitely keep the community together to build the hype around the next title.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy