Hogwarts Legacy has landed on shelves and players are diving head-first into the Wizarding World at Mach speed. Avalanche Software brings a ton of detail to this title, with the Hogwarts landscape filled to the brim with flora and fauna that have distinct features.

Some plants can be used to attack your enemies, heal your wounds, or as a tasty treat. Hogwarts Legacy gives fans all the wildlife they could want in this RPG. Players will also get their first taste of taming a wild beast in Professor Horwin’s “Beast” class. Gamers will discover Puffskein, Kneazles, and the crowd-favorite Hippogryff.

You might’ve just come hot off Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and your thirst for animal collection haven’t been quenched yet. Hogwarts Legacy has something that’ll keep you happy.

All the beasts you can tame in Hogwarts Legacy

You’ll eventually find yourself completing “The Elf, The Nab-Sack, And The Loom” during your playthrough. This is where you’ll get your hands on a nab-sack. You’ll use this instrument to collect animals throughout your travels. Don’t stress, poachers are hunting all the animals already, so catch away without feeling guilty.

Here are all the Hogwarts beasts you can tame:

Graphorn

Mooncalf

Puffskein

Giant Purple Toad

Thestrals

Niffler

Kneazle

Hippogriff

Phoenix

Unicorn

Jobberknoll

Fwopper

Diricawl