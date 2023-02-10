Phoenix beast location in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy is filled with various magical beasts that players can encounter, battle, house, and even breed in their respective Room of Requirement. Among the rarest and most difficult to catch of all beasts in Hogwarts Legacy is the phoenix.

Most beasts in Hogwarts Legacy must be lured with beast feed, acquired from Poppy Sweeting, and grabbed with players’ magic nap-sack. Though the concept remains the same for catching a phoenix, players can only acquire this mythical creature through a specific quest.

If you are looking to capture a phoenix, here’s what you need to do.

How to catch a phoenix in Hogwarts Legacy

Before setting off to catch a phoenix, players must first unlock the Room of Requirement and the ability to catch beasts. Players then can obtain the quest “The Elf, The Nab-Sack, And The Loom” from Deek after attending your first beasts class.

After completing this quest, as well as “The Helm of Urtkot” questline, players will have the ability to capture beasts and place them inside their Vivariums. “Phoenix Rising” will be the final quest given by Deek and contains the only way to catch a phoenix in Hogwarts Legacy.

Players will need to follow the quest marker location to the southern portion of Hogwarts and fly to Phoenix Mountain. From here, players will battle bands of poachers as they venture through the cave. Once the initial poachers are defeated, players will catch the first glimpse of the majestic phoenix.

To catch the phoenix, players will need to follow the trail left by the magical beast, once again coming across hostile spiders and poachers. Players will eventually encounter a phoenix for the last time at the peak of the mountain and will need to equip their nab-sack to finally tame the beast. Head back to the Room of Requirement and speak to Deek to complete the quest.