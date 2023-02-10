As an open-world game, Hogwarts Legacy offers tons of different activities and items to collect through its gigantic maps.

One of those features is catching and taming friendly creatures. Through your adventures, you will almost certainly encounter them.

You’ll spot some shiny beasts during your explorations, which are rare creatures. They’re the same as normal beasts, but they’ll take a different name on your menu and are special.

They spawn randomly, which means you have no guarantee of coming across them. At the time of writing, no trick has been found to get more chances of encountering shiny beasts.

How to catch shiny beasts and what they look like

The most efficient way to catch shiny beasts is pretty straightforward: you need to catch as many as you can, as you likely won’t be able to spot shiny beasts right in the overworld.

To find spots where you’ll be able to catch beasts, simply select claw icons. They’re nature spots with various resources, including wild beasts.

You can catch all beasts in the area. If you leave and come back using fast travel, they’ll automatically respawn and you’ll be able to farm more of them.

How to catch shiny beasts

The most efficient way to get shiny beasts is to target a specific species each time you farm because your progress will be easier to track.

If you don’t want to farm shiny beasts specifically, you can also just catch all creatures you come across while completing your quests and progressing through the game. Here’s the list of all the beasts you can tame in Hogwarts Legacy.

To catch beasts, simply use your Nab-Sack. To facilitate the task, you can stop creatures by using your Arresto spell and then catch them with the Nab-Sack.

To get value from the beasts you don’t want to keep, sell them to Brood and Peck. It’s a highly efficient way to make money in the game.

What do shiny beasts look like?

As mentioned above, there is no way of knowing a beast is shiny just by looking at it in the overworld. It will have a slightly adjusted color, but most of the time, you won’t be able to tell the difference.

To determine its rarity, you must head to your menu or Vivarium after you caught the beast and then look for a shiny star next to its name.

Screengrab via Avalanche Software Screengrab via Avalanche Software

This small star is the best indicator of whether the beast is of shiny rarity.