Hogwarts Legacy beast taming guide: How to find and get beasts in Hogwarts Legacy

In Hogwarts Legacy, you get to explore the magical world, meet new characters, and learn new spells. Naturally, you will come across various magical Beasts in the wild, and you can reduce them to keep them safe from poachers.

Beast taming is an essential mechanic in Hogwarts Legacy which allows you not only to save and tame creatures but also get certain magical materials.

It all starts with the Beasts class taught by Professor Howin, where you will befriend Poppy Sweeting who introduces you to two magical creatures Puffskeins and Kneazles. She also gives you the Beast Petting Brush and Beast Feed which are required to tame different Beasts found in the wild.

Later on, Deek provides you with the Nab Sack. So, if you want to save and tame the Beasts in Hogwarts Legacy, we have you covered.

How to find Beasts in Hogwarts Legacy

Screengrab via Avalanche Software | Remix by Dipanjan

While exploring different regions in Hogwarts Legacy, you will come across certain dens inhabited by magical creatures. These areas are identified by the paw symbol on the map, check the yellow circles on the image above to see how they look.

Each of these dens is inhabited by different magical creatures, and you can visit these areas to find them.

You will travel to the North Ford Bog quite early in the main quest, and we recommend players scout the other regions on the path. Keep a lookout for all the paw marks while exploring these new regions of the map to find different magical creature dens. After getting the Nab-Sack, you can travel to these Beast dens to save and bring them to the Vivarium.

How to tame Beasts in Hogwarts Legacy

Screengrab via Avalanche Software Screengrab via Avalanche Software

During the Beasts class quest, Poppy Sweeting teaches you how to tame the magical creatures. You can use the Beast Petting Brush to pet the creatures, and use the Beast Feed to feed them in Hogwarts Legacy.

Remember, you can only interact with tamed magical beasts. As you progress in the game and get the Nab-Sack, you can bring different Beasts into the Vivarium.

Here, you can take care of the Beast by feeding and petting them regularly. You can also rename the Beasts, or set them free from the Vivarium. You can also breed magical creatures in Hogwarts Legacy, which will be available after completing the Plight of the House-Elf quest. For this, you will need the Breeding Pen Spellcraft which can be acquired from Tombs and Scrolls at Hogsmeade.

How to save Beasts and take them to Vivarium in Hogwarts Legacy

Screengrab via Avalanche Software

After unlocking the Room of Requirement, you will get a chance to save Beasts and give them a new home. At the Room of Requirement, Deek shows you how to use the Nab-Sack and rescue magical creatures. This item can be used to save Beasts which you will find all around the map, and bring them to the Vivarium.

In the Elf, the Nab-Sack, and the Loom quest, you will return to the Room of Requirement with a Puffskein, a Jobberknoll, and a Mooncalf.

The room will adjust to your needs and provide a Vivarium to keep the Beasts safe. Enter the Vivarium and releases the Beasts. At the Vivarium, you can bring different magical creatures and take care of them to get various magical materials. The Vivarium can hold four species of magical creatures with 12 different Beasts, and it will have a species limit. You can also add different objects to the Vivarium using the Conjuration spell. For instance, you can add the Beast Feeder and Beast Toybox to keep the magical creatures fed and entertained.

Progress in Deek’s quest to save more beasts and bring them to the Vivarium in Hogwarts Legacy. Some of the important side quests to keep in mind are Plight of the House-Elf, Foal of the Dead, and Phoenix Rising.

Make sure to interact with Deek every time you visit the Room of Requirement to get these quests when they are available.

You can also sell magical creatures at Brood and Peck in Hogsmeade for Galleons.