How to get a Niffler in Hogwarts Legacy

In Hogwarts Legacy, you get to meet various unique characters and magical creatures while exploring the highlands. You will have to complete quests and learn spells during your journey. Taming and befriending magical creatures is a major part of the game, and you will learn how to do so starting with the Beasts Class taught by Professor Howin.

During your journey, you will find different beasts like the Puffskein, Kneazle, Mooncalf, Thestral, and even Nifflers. These fantastic beasts have a penchant for shiny things, and you can find them at different Niffler dens located in specific spots around the map.

To catch and save magical creatures, you need to complete The Elf, the Nab-Sack, and the Loom quest provided by Deek. Completing this quest unlocks the Vivarium at the Room of Requirement, and also gives you the Nab Sack. The Nab Sack is used to capture and save these magical creatures, and you can bring them to the Vivarium later on.

So if you want to catch a Niffler, we have you covered.

Where to find Niffler in Hogwarts Legacy

Nifflers are small furry magical creatures fond of shiny objects. These lovable beasts can create quite a ruckus searching for their shiny items.

Players can find Nifflers at different locations on the map, and you can catch them after getting the Nab Sack. The first Niffler den you will come across is not far from the San Bakar’s Tower you visit in the North Ford Bog.

You have to visit the Tower for a main quest, and it’s best to unlock the Floo Flames in this area to fast travel here often. Check the yellow circle on the first image above to see where the Niffler Den is in this region. You can visit the area after getting the Nab Sack to catch a few Nifflers and bring them back to the Vivarium. We recommend catching a male and female Niffler so you can breed them later after progressing the quest line.

There is another Niffler den, located far south of Hogwarts, in the Feldcroft Region. You will have to visit the Feldcroft Region to meet with Sebastian’s sister Anne as part of a quest. Make sure to unlock the Floo Flames in this area to fast travel later. At the Feldcroft Region, travel south towards Feldcroft Catacomb to find the other Niffler den. Check the yellow circle on the second map image above to see its location. Once you have caught a few Nifflers, return to the Room of Requirement and set them free in the Vivarium.

At the Vivarium, you can feed and take care of Nifflers and other magical creatures. Nifflers will give a magical material called Niffler Fur.

This magical item can be used at the Enchanted Loom to add different traits to your gear. Enhancing your clothing with rare magical materials will improve your character’s stats in Hogwarts Legacy.