How to get a Mooncalf in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy has made its way to shelves and wizards around the world are casting spells left, right, and center. Harry Potter fans will have days of content to immerse themselves in as they go through classes, battles, flying tests, and much more.

Players can explore the various landscapes surrounding Hogwarts and investigate the several different types of animals that fill the area with life.

If you’re the collecting type, a selection of animals are available to be tamed, you’ll just have to find them. The Mooncalf is one of them.

How do I get a Mooncalf in Hogwarts Legacy?

The Mooncalf is a shy beast that tends to come out during a full moon. You’ll be able to spot this big-eyed, long-necked creature in a few places.

To catch a Mooncalf, you’ll have to own the “nab-sack” which is available after the “The Elf, the Nab-Sack, and the Loom” quest. Once this is completed, you’ll have to wait till nightfall and head to any of the spots below.

Head toward the northern side of the Quidditch stadium, and you’ll likely find yourself a Mooncalf or two. You might not be able to play a match, but you’ll find something around the area. The Mooncalf resides northwest of the Hogwarts Grounds.

Screengrab via Avalanche Software

Head to San Bakar’s Tower, and move on southwest. Snoop around that area, and you’ll find one hiding at night easily. There’s a strong chance you’ll spot a Mooncalf scurrying about in the Forbidden Forrest.

Screengrab via Avalanche Software

Make your way to Feldcroft either by teleporting or hot-footing it south. Go a little further south of Feldcroft and you’ll be in business.

Screengrab via Avalanche Software

The next area is close to the Entrance of the Poidsear Coast. Keep an eye out for Mooncalves at night, and it’ll be a piece of cake.

Screengrab via Avalanche Software

Now you can catch as many of those Hogwarts Legacy beasts as you want before those pesky poachers get their hands on them.