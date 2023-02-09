You’ll learn various spells throughout your journey in Hogwarts Legacy that can be used against enemies in combats. One of these spells is Petrificus Totalus, which allows you to perform a stealth kill and move forward unnoticed.

You’ll learn the spell Petrificus Totalus during the main quest “Secrets of the Restricted Section,” in which you’ll have to sneak into the restricted section of Hogwarts Legacy’s Library alongside Sebastian Sallow and steal the key from the librarian’s desk and enter the restricted section.

But to cast Petrificus Totalus in Hogwarts Legacy and perform a stealth kill, you must follow some steps first.

Casting Petrificus Totalus in Hogwarts Legacy, explained

Before you can cast Petrificus Totalus on an enemy, you must use the Disillusionment spell, which is also obtainable in the quest “Secrets of the Restricted Section,” and your character will become invisible.

Then, all you have to do is go behind an enemy that is unaware of your presence and you’ll notice that Hogwarts Legacy will prompt you to cast Petrificus Totalus. From that point onwards, simply press X on Xbox Controller, Circle on the PlayStation controller, or F in case you’re playing with a keyboard and mouse to cast Petrificus Totalus on that enemy and kill them.

Petrificus Totalus will allow you to get rid of smaller enemies like goblins and medium-sized foes like wizards, but a bigger or higher-level enemy can’t be killed instantly with Petrificus Totalus. Instead, you’ll notice their health bar will diminish considerably. If you cast Petrificus Totalus in an area with two or more enemies close to each other, you can take them out too if you press X, Circle, or F fast enough.

If you successfully cast Petrificus Totalus and eliminate your target, you’ll remain in stealth mode and therefore won’t need to use the Disillusionment spell again. You’ll only leave stealth mode if another enemy looks directly at you and detects your presence.

How to upgrade Petrificus Totalus in Hogwarts Legacy

If you want, you can upgrade Petrificus Totalus after you unlock the Talents section. You can obtain Petrificus Totalus Mastery with a Talent Point after you reach level 22 in Hogwarts Legacy. Having Petrificus Totalus Mastery will allow you to kill two enemies by just casting the spell at once.