How many talent points do you get in Hogwarts Legacy?

Apart from leveling up in Hogwarts Legacy and completing the storyline to reach the maximum level cap, the game also comes with a Talents system that allows you to upgrade certain aspects of your wizard or witch and you can create a unique build that will favor your style of gameplay.

For example, you can invest talent points in Stealth if you want your sneak abilities to be better, or you can invest talent points in Dark Arts to increase the power of your Dark Arts spells. You can also spend talent points on Core to upgrade your character’s overall effectiveness in body and magical aspects, Room of Requirement to develop your Vivariums and improve your abilities in Room of Requirement, or Spells if you simply wish to make your spells more effective.

How many talent points can I get in Hogwarts Legacy?

The Talents system will unlock once you have completed the main storyline quest called Jackdaw’s Rest and your wizard or witch must be at least level five. After that, you’ll gain one talent point each time you level up in Hogwarts Legacy.

There are 35 talent points in total available and 48 talents across the five skill trees. It’s unclear if the developers are planning to add DLC content to Hogwarts Legacy down the road, in which players will gain more talent points and upgrade their character past the 40-level cap.

We advise you to spend your talent points wisely because they’re limited, so it’s better if you figure out the direction you want your wizard or witch to take in Hogwarts Legacy before you simply spend them at random. You also won’t be able to reallocate your talent points after you’ve already spent them in one of the five skill trees.