Hogwarts Legacy max level: What is the level cap?

Hogwarts Legacy involves players going through their own journey across the magical world of Hogwarts’ School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Unlike other games or series that players might be familiar with, Hogwarts Legacy throws you in the shoes of a witch or wizard that starts off as a fifth-year student instead of the typical first-year start. This leaves room for a lot of character progression that happens very rapidly over the 50 hours of gameplay.

As you play through the story, your character will progress in a variety of ways. They will learn new spells, new modes of traversal, how to handle a bestiary of magical creatures, and take part in a variety of story events. Progressing through the game is measured via levels as Hogwarts Legacy has a pretty simplistic leveling system, the likes of which we have seen in various RPGs throughout the decades.

What is the level cap in Hogwarts Legacy?

During your journey, you will naturally level up by means of completing main quests and side activities, but the question must be asked: when does it end? There is no infinite level progression in Hogwarts Legacy as there is in some modern MMORPGs. So far, there is a finite-level progression system that caps out at level 40. Beyond this point, no matter what you do, you will not gain any more levels. That might change in the future with the addition of more DLC, but that is yet to be seen.

Leveling up is essential to your magical journey because, while you can increase your other stats through various means, the only way to increase your health pool is by leveling up. Having as much health as possible is imperative to succeeding in every aspect of the game, be it questing or dueling, or other forms of progression throughout the game. There are also other benefits to pushing through your levels as fast as possible.

One of them is the Talents system. This unlocks when you progress through enough of the story and your witch or wizard progresses to level five. Beyond this point, leveling up your character will give you bonus talent points that can be used to further specialize your character in five different aspects.

Core: These talents improve your character’s overall effectiveness in both body and magical aspects.

These talents increase the power of your Dark Arts spells and add curse damage to your normal spells.

These talents develop your Vivariums and improve your abilities in the Room of Requirement.

These talents further bolster the effectiveness of specific spells.

These talents better your abilities to sneak around.

We highly recommend leveling up your character to maximum before finishing the main story so that you can experience everything the game has to offer with the character build of your choice.