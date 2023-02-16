How to open the Aranshire Treasure Vault in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy is brimming with optional content that players can pursue outside the game’s main narrative. While exploring the vast expanse of Hogwarts, Hogsmeade, and the wizarding world beyond, players will likely encounter anything from Merlin Trials to Daedalian Keys scattered throughout the major regions.

Treasure Vaults are another optional objective that players can seek. As players may expect, these vaults can contain significant amounts of Galleons or useful items. Before players can access the treasure, however, they will need to complete a series of simple puzzles. Each region in Hogwarts Legacy has several treasure vaults, with Aranshire being one such region.

If you are hoping to plunder for some loot in Aranshire, here’s what you need to do.

How to complete Aranshire Treasure Vaults in Hogwarts Legacy

Aranshire has seven total treasure vaults which players can uncover. These vaults can be identified on the map by a cave-like icon.

1) South Aranshire

Screengrab via Avalanche Software

This first location will require players to use either Confringo or Depulso to clear out the ruins blocking the vault’s entrance. From here, players will descend further into the vault and find their loot.

2) North Aranshire

Screengrab via Avalanche Software

This second location is found to the east of the lake surrounding Hogwarts. At the entrance, players may notice a metal platform on the ground with a leaf emblem on it. In order to open this door, players will need to venture just north of the vault to find a metal cube.

Players should use Revelio to help their search, but the cube will not be far from this initial location. Once you find the cube, return it to the vault and place it atop the leaf emblem platform. Then, cast Leviosa and the door will open.

3) South West Aranshire

Screengrab via Avalanche Software

Unlike the other vaults, the entry to this third location can be found in the Hogwarts lake. Players can identify the entrance by a whirlpool forming slightly offshore. After approaching the whirlpool, players will be prompted to dive down, and will soon after emerge in a cavern.

After swimming to shore, turn around and you will see a horizontal stone pillar. Simply cast Accio to pull the stone pillar out and the path to the vault’s chest will make itself clear.

4) South East Aranshire

Screengrab via Avalanche Software

This location will once again require players to pick up a nearby metal cube with Wingardium Leviosa and escort the block to the vault’s entry, hidden with a cave. Cast Incendio on the cube and the stone door will open for players to explore.

After delving into the cave, players will come across a brazier atop a stone platform. Cast Glacius to put out the flame and then stand atop the stone platform to be transported into the next room. Here, you will claim your reward.

5) West Aranshire

Screengrab via Avalanche Software

Similar to two other vaults, players will need to escort a block to a nearby vault entrance platform. The metal cube can be found on the shore opposite of Hogwarts Castle. Once the block has been placed, cast Leviosa and walk up the nearby stairs to the vault’s entry.

Cast Revelio and players will encounter a secret door. Approach the far way with Lumos active and players will be pulled through the stone. Do this several times and you will eventually see the room with the vault’s chest.

6) East Aranshire

Screengrab via Avalanche Software

This treasure vault will require players to have the Alohomora spell at level two. The entry will be a locked metal gate. Simply approach the vault and cast Alohomora, descend into the cavern, and claim your prize.

7) Central Aranshire

Screengrab via Avalanche Software

Found underneath the railroad bridge, players will once again come across a locked gate requiring Alohomora level two. Simply cast the unlocking spell and enter the cavern. After reaching the bottom level, players will come across a room with two arches with a spiral of moths circling around.

Cast Lumos, approach the moths, and watch as the bugs disappear and transform into the cavern’s chest.