How to earn gold Galleons in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy is an action RPG set in the Harry Potter universe where players assume the role of late-entry students venturing through the wizarding world for the first time.

Avalanche Software’s recent project is a faithful restoration of the book and movie setting in an immersive, virtual world. Many fan-favorite locations, spells, and characters can all be found across the Hogwarts ground.

The currency of the wizarding world, Galleons, has also made it into Hogwarts Legacy. Like almost all action RPGs, this world has an economy run off gold coins players can use to purchase new items or upgrades for their current magical gear. If you find yourself short on Galleons, this is what you need to do.

How to earn Galleons/Gold in Hogwarts Legacy

There are several methods players can use to Galleons as fast as possible. There are not many ways that players can farm currency like in other games, however, players can still make substantial gains with relatively little time.

Sell Equipment

Players will find they have a lot of excess equipment as they venture through the game. With only 20 extra slots and four more being unlocked later in the game, there is no reason to keep around unnecessary gear for it to take up valuable slots. Players should then look to sell excess gear to shop keeps and turn junk into Galleons.

Eyeball Chests

All over the map there will be sporadically played special chests that shut as soon as you encounter them. In order to open these chests and collect the reward, players must cast the Disillusionment to turn invisible and then loot the Eyeball Chest. Each chest is incredibly valuable, as each gives 500 Galleons. If you stumble across an Eyeball Chest while venturing throughout the world, it is certainly worth your time to sneakily look into it.

The Beast Market

After players have unlocked the Room of Requirement, players can begin to catch beasts. Though there are several characters in Hogwarts Legacy with some moral quarrels over magical beast poaching, it remains an easy way to make tons of Galleons. Players can also breed beasts to generate an almost continuous stream of income. Beasts can be sold in Hogsmeade at Brood and Peck.