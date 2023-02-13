Wizards and witches around the globe have kickstarted their journeys around the Wizarding World with the release of Hogwarts Legacy.

Throughout your journey, you’ll likely be relying on the use of potions. From Wiggenweld Potions that heal you to Maxima Potions that increase your spell damage, these concoctions are very useful to all spellcasters. But while you can purchase potions from vendors in cities and traveling merchants, you might want to consider crafting your own to save those precious galleons.

To craft potions, you’ll need a number of plants and ingredients that can be bought, collected in the wild, or grown and harvested. One of these many ingredients is Fluxweed Stem, a necessary component for crafting Focus Potions. And luckily for players, Fluxweed is easy to grow.

Here’s how to grow and harvest Fluxweed in Hogwarts Legacy.

Fluxweed seeds location and required pot size in Hogwarts Legacy

Before you can grow any plant in a large pot, however, you’ll need to have unlocked the Room of Requirement, as well as the Conjuring spell. When you’ve acquired both, it’s time to do some shopping in Hogsmeade.

You’ll need to first visit The Magic Neep on the northeastern side of the village to purchase Fluxweed seeds for 300 galleons. Next, you’ll need to purchase a Spellcraft for a Potting Table with a Large Pot so you can plant the seeds. Thomas Brown at Tomes and Scrolls, the southernmost shop in Hogsmeade, sells this Spellcraft for 1,000 galleons.

After you’ve completed your shopping, visit the Room of Requirement at Hogwarts and create a Potting Table with a Large Pot using the Conjuring spell. From there, simply select the Fluxweed option.

You’ll need to wait 15 minutes before you’ll be able to harvest the Fluxweed, which will yield five uses of the plant. You can also add fertilizer, which can be purchased from the Magic Neep for 300 galleons, to increase the plant’s yield. Once the timer is up, all you need to do is simply interact with the Potting Table once more to automatically collect all of your Fluxweed Stem.