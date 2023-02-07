All Hogwarts Legacy potions and their effects

While spellcasting is usually at the forefront of fans’ minds when they think of Harry Potter and the wizarding world, potions are also quite potent and are immensely important for gameplay in Hogwarts Legacy. The magical open-world RPG Hogwarts Legacy comes packed with an array of potions for players to choose from, all of which grant unique benefits.

The magical game allows players to customize their own combat style which means potions aren’t exactly necessary, but they are powerful tools.

If you’re looking to be the most well-rounded player possible, you’ll want to ensure you know what potions are available and the effects they have in Hogwarts Legacy.

All potions in Hogwarts Legacy

Currently, all known potions with the exception of the unique Felix Felicis can be purchased from J. Pippins Potions in Hogsmeade. Players can both purchase a selection of already-made potions and a few potion recipes from this shop.

The ability to brew other potions in the Room of Requirement is a known feature players can work toward. Purchasing potions is a costly endeavor, so players will certainly want to brew their own once they are able to do so.

Screengrab via Avalanche Software

Because Hogwarts Legacy is so newly released, all potions present in the game are not known just yet. This list will be expanded upon as new potions are learned.

Edurus potion

Effect: Drinking this potion grants the player increased defense by covering them with a durable rocky skin.

Cost: 300 Galleons

Felix Felicis potion

Effect: This potion can be utilized to grant the player luck in the form of revealing all gear chests on their mini-map for an entire in-game day to make exploring in Hogwarts Legacy especially rewarding for that day.

Cost: This potion is a PlayStation pre-order exclusive and seems to be unobtainable for players otherwise.

Focus potion

Effect: Drinking this will reduce the cooldown period for the player’s spells. This will thus allow them to perform spells more quickly and efficiently.

Cost: 500 Galleons

Invisibility potion

Effect: The drinker of this option will turn invisible which causes all enemies that previously noticed them to now lose sight of them. The player will then be imperceptible to enemies for a period of time while the effects of this potion are active.

Cost: 500 Galleons

Maxima potion

Effect: This potion increases the damage that the player deals through casting spells for a period of time.

Cost: 300 Galleons

Thunderbrew potion

Effect: Players can summon a powerful storm that surrounds their character to both stun and deal damage against enemies by drinking this potion.

Cost: 1,000 Galleons

Wiggenweld potion