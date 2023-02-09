How to get large and medium plant pot tables Hogwarts Legacy

Spellcasting is generally thought of as the most popular aspect of becoming a witch or wizard in the Harry Potter world.

In Hogwarts Legacy, spellcasting is indeed immensely important but so are plants, which can be utilized during combat or brewed into powerful potions sure to make players more well-rounded witches and wizards.

Screengrab via Avalanche Software

Related: Hogwarts Legacy house sorting: Which house should you choose?

There are quite a few different plants that players can grow with some of them requiring different pot sizes to actually be planted, so players may find themselves seeking large and medium plant pot tables to grow an array of magical plants in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to unlock large and medium plant pot tables in Hogwarts Legacy

While you can purchase these tables at any time in Hogwarts Legacy, you cannot actually utilize them until you have unlocked the Room of Requirement. This means that you’ll likely want to hold off on buying them until you can actually place and utilize them in the magical room.

Once you have unlocked the Room of Requirement and want to begin growing some plants, you can head to Hogsmeade to find an array of tables with different-sized pots. The shop in Hogsmeade that players will want to visit is Tomes and Scrolls, which is run by Thomas Brown.

Screengrab via Avalanche Software | Remix by Kacee Fay

What does Tomes and Scrolls sell in Hogwarts Legacy?

You can find Tomes and Scrolls by searching for the scroll icon on Hogsmeade’s map. The shop has a wide array of table and pot combinations for players to choose from.

Potting table with a large pot Spellcraft (1,000 Galleons)

Potting table with two large pots Spellcraft (3,000 Galleons)

Potting table with a medium pot Spellcraft (750 Galleons)

Potting table with two medium pots Spellcraft (1,500 Galleons)

Potting table with three medium pots Spellcraft (3,000 Galleons)

Potting table with three small pots Spellcraft (400 Galleons)

Potting table with five small pots Spellcraft (2,500 Galleons)

Screengrab via Avalanche Software

Tomes and Scrolls also has a few other assets besides the potting tables that are available for players to purchase and place in the Room of Requirement or the Vivariums within it.