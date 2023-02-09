Where is the Room of Requirement in Hogwarts Legacy?

Hogwarts Legacy is a faithful recreation of the immensely popular fantasy fiction world of Harry Potter. Despite the fact that Hogwarts Legacy takes place far before the events of the movies or book series, players can still immerse themselves in the wizarding world like never before.

Hogwarts Legacy’s reconstruction of the famous Hogwarts Castle is among the elements of the game which has garnered the most amount of fan recognition so far. From the Quidditch pitch, though unavailable, to the house common rooms, Hogwarts’ vision is completely realized in game.

Harry Potter fans may be curious about the Room of Requirement, a mysterious room which only reveals itself to students who need it. For the custom characters in Hogwarts Legacy, the Room of Requirement is one of the most important areas in the game, giving players a spot to upgrade equipment, craft items, and house a wide array of magical creatures should they so desire.

Where to find the Room of Requirement in Hogwarts Legacy

Players will need to progress through the main story of Hogwarts Legacy in order to unlock the Room of Requirement. The room will appear to players near the end of the first act, coming after the mission titled “Tomes and Tribulations.”

Whenever players first interact with the Room of Requirement, it is only a small vestige of the entire expanse. Players will need to complete an introduction to conjuration spells to unlock the entire room and reach its full potential. After this, players can travel to the room through fast travel at any point.

If you want to seek out the physical location and entry of the Room of Requirement, players will need to climb the stairs in the Defense Against the Dark Arts tower. The entrance will be found on a wall in the hallway near the stairs going towards the Astronomy wing.

Once here, players can concoct potions, grow herbs, house magical beasts, and decorate the room however they see fit. Not only being a place of extreme utility to players, the Room of Requirement can also be a place of much-needed reprieve from the happening at Hogwarts.