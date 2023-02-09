Hogwarts Legacy is brimming with quests, both for the main storyline of the game and the various side characters found throughout your adventure in the wizarding world. Completing quests are not only a quick way to level up and gain experience, but also better players’ relationships with fellow Hogwarts classmates.

Following a potions class gone awry, Gryffindor student Garreth Weasley has a quest that will send players into the depths of Hogwarts. For completing this quest for Garreth, players will be rewarded with a cask of Fizzing Whizz-beer.

While the quest itself is relatively straightforward and easy to complete, Hogwarts Castle, while impressive, can be at maze at times. If you’re stuck trying to find the one-eyed witch statue to start your quest, here’s where you need to go.

Where to find the One-Eyed Witch statue in Hogwarts Legacy

To start the quest, players will first need to find the one-eyed witch statue in Hogwarts Castle. This can be found by following the quest route leading up stairs. The one-eyed witch statue will eventually be found in a hallway which leads to the Grand Stairwell, on the left side. Players then need to interact with the statue to open the hidden passageway.

Screengrab via Dot Esports

From here, players will carry out the quest by using Reparo to fix a broken elevator and descend further into the secret area. The next obstacle players will encounter is a step rock wall that players cannot reach. Simply cast Levioso on a nearby platform and use the floating floorboard to parkour up the ledge.

After this, players are free to explore this underground area beneath Hogwarts Castle, as they can either pursue the items Garreth Weasley desires, or search for further items. Players should be warned that various enemies (primarily spiders) are lurking in many of the underground spots.