All Hogwarts Legacy house-exclusive quests: Azkaban, Ollivander’s Heirloom, and more

Whichever one of the four houses you choose in Hogwarts Legacy has a minimal impact on general gameplay. Players of each unique Hogwarts house will be presented with at least one unique house-exclusive quest to embark on, however.

The different house-exclusive quests offer drastically different experiences. This means that any Hogwarts Legacy player hoping to experience everything that the magical game has to offer will want to play through the game as a different character within each of the four Hogwarts houses.

Screengrab via Avalanche Software

All house-exclusive quests in Hogwarts Legacy

Currently, there are four known house-exclusive quests with each one being tied to one of the specific Hogwarts houses. All four quests occur right before the “Jackdraw’s Rest” main story quest and center around figuring out how to meet Richard Jackdraw.

Hufflepuff house-exclusive quests in Hogwarts Legacy

“Prisoner of Love” quest

Hufflepuff is currently believed to just have one house-exclusive quest called “Prisoner of Love.” This quest grants players access to a few exclusive aspects of the witchcraft and wizarding world but most notably is the only way that players can visit Azkaban.

The “Prisoner of Love” quest also allows players to speak with a portrait of Eldritch Diggory. Fans likely recognize the name Diggory and think of the iconic character Cedric Diggory from Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire so it is quite fun to speak to a portrait of his relative.

Image via Avalanche Software

Eldritch Diggory will ask players to speak with his relative in Hogsmeade and help solve the unsolved murder of Richard Jackdaw. This will lead to players visiting Azkaban before then returning to the Hogwarts region in search of a cave containing a vault.

Ultimately, all of this will lead to players will end up talking with Richard Jackdaw to obtain the “Jackdraw’s Rest” main story quest. This quest is a must-do for any Harry Potter fan hoping to see Azkaban because this is the only way to visit the prison.

Slytherin house-exclusive quests in Hogwarts Legacy

“Scrope’s Last Hope” quest

The Slytherin exclusive quest follows players as they help a house-elf named Scrope. Scrope works for the Black family, which is the family that the current Headmaster Phineas Nigellus Black is from and the very same family that Sirius Black, Bellatrix Lestrange, and Narcissa Malfoy from the Harry Potter franchise are also part of.

Image via Avalanche Software

Scrope wants players to help him retrieve a ring that is situated within a cave. He wants to give it to the Headmaster as a present, so players will need to navigate the mysterious Grotto to find it and help him.

The pages that players are seeking are also located in the cave. Upon successfully helping Scrope, players will also complete the requirements to begin the “Jackdraw’s Rest” main story quest.

Gryffindor house-exclusive quests in Hogwarts Legacy

“The Hunt for the Missing Pages” quest

If you’re an avid fan of the Harry Potter novels, you’ll want to make sure that you play as a Gryffindor at some point in Hogwarts Legacy because “The Hunt for the Missing Pages” quest pays homage to an experience that Harry Potter himself has during Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

To obtain the “Jackdraw’s Rest” main story quest, Gryffindor students will need to meet with their house ghost, which is Sir Nicholas de Mimsy-Porpington, or as he is more commonly known, Nearly Headless Nick. He will then ask players to help out with his pitch to join the Headless Hunt just as he will do again many years later with Harry Potter himself.

Screengrab via Avalanche Software

The first step of this quest is to visit the kitchen and locate the rotten roast beef in the far back area of the room. Ghosts can only somewhat taste food if it is extremely putrid, so Sir Nicholas is hoping that presenting the Headless Hunt with the gift will finally grant him access as a member.

Sir Nicholas also tells players that an individual who will be there, which is Richard Jackdaw, may know about the missing pages which is why he is enlisting the player’s help. Players will head to the graveyard in Hogsmeade where a full-on ghostly party is occurring.

Because Sir Nicholas is only nearly headless, he will be denied membership to the Headless Hunt and will wish players luck before leaving. Players will then need to complete a pumpkin hide-and-seek game where they must locate Richard Jackdaw’s head hiding among the pumpkins five times before the quest will be concluded and they will then begin the “Jackdraw’s Rest” main story quest.

Screengrab via Avalanche Software

This quest is an absolute must-do for any fan of the Harry Potter novels because it allows them to have a very similar experience to what Harry Potter himself goes through when Sir Nicholas asks for his help with the Headless Hunt. It is especially fun to see since the scene from the books is not featured in the films.

Ravenclaw house-exclusive quests in Hogwarts Legacy

“Ollivander’s Heirloom” quest

Those that are members of the Ravenclaw house will embark on a quest related to Mr. Ollivander to find the missing pages that they need. This quest begins by visiting Mr. Ollivander in Hogsmeade which is where he’ll task players with tracking down a wand that went missing long ago.

Screengrab via Avalanche Software

This search will take players to the Owlery at Hogwarts castle. Once there, players will find several small alcoves where owls are perched but many other alcoves that are covered. Players will need to utilize the Accio spell to uncover these alcoves until they find the required Jackdaw statues.

After all of the statues have been obtained, players then need to place them back in the correct locations. Doing this correctly will result in players completing the house-exclusive quest and beginning their interactions with Richard Jackdaw for the “Jackdraw’s Rest” main story quest.

Images via Avalanche Software | Remix by Kacee Fay

These four house-exclusive quests are currently the only ones that have been discovered. If any more are found, this guide will be updated with all of the new information pertaining to them.