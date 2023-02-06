Hogwarts Legacy house sorting: Which house should you choose?

The magical witchcraft and wizardry game Hogwarts Legacy is immensely close to releasing which means players are about to embark on their journey to Hogwarts for the very first time.

Upon arriving at the school, players will be faced with one of the most exciting and daunting decisions of the entire game: choosing which of the four distinctive Hogwarts houses they want to be sorted into.

This choice is an important one because it will determine which common room players call home, what colors they wear, and perhaps most importantly it will affect various gameplay aspects. Each of the four Hogwarts houses—Slytherin, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, and Gryffindor—comes with a myriad of traits associated with them.

How to choose your house in Hogwarts Legacy

Shortly after your arrival in Hogwarts, you’ll be led to the dining hall where the Sorting Hat will be waiting for you. The Sorting Hat will start identifying you as a couple of questions will pop up on the screen to determine your house.

Choose “I can’t wait to start classes” or “I can’t wait to get out and explore.” Your answer to the first interaction won’t make a difference.

In the second interaction, you’ll be presented with four options, and each option will represent a house. Gryffindor = Daring Slytherin = Ambition Hufflepuff = Loyalty Ravenclaw = Curiosity



Each house also has a dedicated short cutscene.

How to change your house in Hogwarts Legacy

Players can change their houses in Hogwarts Legacy by loading into a save prior to their interaction with the sorting hat. At the time of writing, there doesn’t seem to be a built-in option that allows players to change their houses in the middle of their process.

Is there a difference between houses in Hogwarts Legacy?

The only difference between the Hogwarts Legacy houses is the common rooms. Players’ choice in houses won’t affect the quests that they will receive. While some quests will have different starting points, their content will be the same.

This means that your house won’t matter in Hogwarts Legacy in terms of the storyline.

If you’re unsure which house you want to choose when Hogwarts launches, here is a complete breakdown of everything you need to know about the four Hogwarts houses and how you can determine which one you want to be sorted into.

Slytherin

Colors: Green and silver

Animal: Serpent

Founder: Salazar Slytherin

Traits: Ambitious, determined, resourceful, independent, confident, loyal, prideful, bold, brave, natural leaders, intelligent, arrogant, pragmatic, clever, daring, calculated, goal-oriented, judgemental, and cunning

Common room location: Slytherin dungeon

Element: Water

Notable witches and wizards: Draco Malfoy, Scorpius Malfoy, Albus Potter, Severus Snape, Tom Riddle (Lord Voldemort), Horace Slughorn, Leta Lestrange, Bellatrix Lestrange, and Dolores Umbridge

The Harry Potter films and books gave Slytherin a bad reputation, but this Hogwarts house is so much more than what the franchise made it seem. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child redeemed the reputation of this house a little bit with Scorpius Malfoy, but any true fan in the community will agree Slytherin deserves better representation and is so much more than what the books and films make it out to be.

Slytherins are exceptionally crafty, determined, smart, and bold individuals. Although there are many negative assumptions associated with this Hogwarts house, Slytherin is a wonderfully complex house full of equally intriguing students to match the wide variety of traits associated with it.

While the Harry Potter films and books make Slytherin out to be evil and the opposite of Gryffindor, which is depicted as the “good” house, the two have more in common than they do differences. Harry Potter himself exemplifies this fact with the immense battle the Sorting Hat has when choosing whether to place him in Slytherin, which seemed to be what the hat truly wanted, or Gryffindor, which is what Harry Potter himself desired.

The Slytherin common room sits deep in the dungeons and is a moody, intricate place for students to convene and relax. Stunning stained glass windows within the common room provide Slytherin students an up-close look at the lake surrounding Hogwarts where they may just catch a Merperson or Grindylow swimming by.

Hufflepuff

Colors: Yellow and black

Animal: Badger

Founder: Helga Hufflepuff

Traits: Loyal, compassionate, hard-working, dependable, fair, inclusive, empathetic, naive, dedicated, accepting, humble, moral, selfless, well-rounded, sociable, patient, modest, giving, and kind

Common room location: Hufflepuff basement

Element: Earth

Notable witches and wizards: Newt Scamander, Cedric Diggory, Nymphadora Tonks, Pomona Sprout, and Teddy Lupin

Hufflepuffs are extremely accepting, hard-working, and caring people. Generally, those in this house care deeply about others, are welcoming to all, and are known to be immensely hard-working but not boastful or competitive with their accomplishments.

This Hogwarts house is known for having strong ties to the earth element, which is why the common room is decked out with plants. Students within this house also tend to perform exceptionally well in Herbology and are also known for being animal lovers that enjoy caring for magical creatures.

While Hufflepuff is often overlooked in favor of the other houses or thought of as the house that will take anyone, this Hogwarts house has immense heart and is just as strong as others. Their acceptance, empathy, and selflessness make them the kindest and most morally sound Hogwarts house, which may be why they’re the only one of the four houses that doesn’t have a known notorious dark wizard that went on to do terrible things.

Hufflepuff’s common room is situated down in the basement but feels like the lightest and brightest common room of all because it is completely adorned with lush green plants, blazing lights, and radiant yellow decorations. Plant and animal lovers will adore the decorations within this common room.

Ravenclaw

Colors: Blue and bronze

Animal: Eagle

Founder: Rowena Ravenclaw

Traits: Intelligent, clever, disciplined, witty, curious, creative, sharp, imaginative, wise, intuitive, original, accepting, dependable, independent, oblivious, perfectionist, unique, calculated, detached, and intellectual

Common room location: Ravenclaw tower

Element: Air

Notable witches and wizards: Luna Lovegood, Filius Flitwick, Sybill Trelawney, Gilderoy Lockhart, Cho Chang, Garrick Ollivander, Myrtle Warren (Moaning Myrtle), and Quirinus Quirrell

The Ravenclaw house places the greatest emphasis on intelligence and creativity. This house is all about the pursuit of knowledge and the demonstration of exceptional skill. Because of this, most members of the Ravenclaw house tend to be very goal-driven, talented, and academically focused.

While intelligence is usually associated with academic brilliance, those within the Ravenclaw house are not always focused on what might be expected. Ravenclaws may demonstrate exceptionalism in any way they see fit such as being a master painter, a dueling connoisseur, or an expert Herbologist. Difference and uniqueness are valued in this house because what is divergent is not only intriguing but also immensely important for sustaining curiosity.

The Ravenclaw common room sits high up in Hogwarts castle with a view of the surrounding area. It is decked out with signature house colors of blue and bronze with many star and sky accents to provide a magical place for Ravenclaw students to unwind.

Gryffindor

Colors: Scarlet and gold

Animal: Lion

Founder: Godric Gryffindor

Traits: Brave, determined, prideful, courageous, steadfast, loyal, resilient, passionate, stubborn, impulsive, chivalrous, daring, selfless, rebellious, fierce, reckless, heroic, protective, and confident

Common room location: Gryffindor tower

Element: Fire

Notable witches and wizards: Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, Ron Weasley, Albus Dumbledore, Minerva McGonagall, Remus Lupin, Sirius Black, Peter Pettigrew, Neville Longbottom, and Rubeus Hagrid

The main trio of the Harry Potter franchise is made up of three Gryffindor characters and this thus tends to be the most popular and widely known Hogwarts house. Members of this house are generally known for being exceedingly brave, determined, and heroic.

Like Slytherin, Gryffindor also has a rather controversial reputation. This house has come to be somewhat despised by some members of the wizarding world who feel it is overrated and its members can be overly vain or prideful. The seemingly blatant favoritism the Gryffindor house receives throughout the Harry Potter franchise also contributes to this reputation and rightfully so since all of the houses should be regarded equally.

While Gryffindors can be blinded by their pride or recklessness, all the houses come with both positive and negative traits as well as witches and wizards that represent the houses in both positive and negative lights. Gryffindors are generally chivalrous and stubborn individuals whose hearts are always in the right place.

If you’re seeking a homey, cozy place to relax, the warm and inviting Gryffindor common room is perfect for you. The Gryffindor common room sits high up in a tower of the castle and is adorned with red and gold accents, a myriad of detailed paintings, and stunning stained glass windows that cast the entire room in a warm glow.

Which Hogwarts Legacy house should you choose?

Ultimately, you should choose the house that sounds most intriguing to you. This can be based on complex reasons like which one you feel you resonate with most or a more basic reason simply which color palette appeals to you most or which common room you like best, since both will be centric to the majority of your Hogwarts Legacy gameplay.

If you’re still struggling to decide because you’re interested in more than one house, you’re certainly not alone as most members of the wizarding community also feel they can only be properly represented by more than one Hogwarts house. This is likely because all four Hogwarts houses have immense overlap in their core traits and most people are too unique to completely align with just one house.

Being part of multiple houses in one Hogwarts Legacy save isn’t an option, but players can create more than one save and choose a new Hogwarts house each time. This means players can choose to create different versions of themselves across distinctive saves or create an entirely new character for each Hogwarts house.

Another way to help yourself narrow down which Hogwarts house you wish to call home is by taking sorting quizzes. The best way to go about this process is to find a bunch of Hogwarts house sorting tests to take and to take them all and compare the results.