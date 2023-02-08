Hogwarts Legacy will take you to this infamous location, but only if you’re in one specific house

Fancy a butterbeer? You can go to Three Broomsticks. Or maybe you need a new wand? You can always go to Olivander’s. Hogwarts Legacy features almost all iconic Harry Potter locations, but recently, players discovered you can visit a place even Harry Potter himself didn’t visit.

According to Video Games Chronicle, only the selected few can visit Azkaban in Hogwarts Legacy. To visit the place where the most treacherous criminals are sentenced to serve for life like Bellatrix Lestrange, you’ll need to be a member of the Hufflepuff house.

The visit to Azkaban is an early side quest. You’ll need to be at least level six and complete the quest defending the old woman at the lakeside. After you complete the quest, you’ll get owl mail saying that a portrait in the Hufflepuff common room wants to speak to you.

You’ll learn about an unsolved murder mystery and will be sent north to meet with Helen Thistlewood, a witch who used to work as an Auror. Then, you’ll apparate to Azkaban together with Helen Thistlewood.

Although you can’t learn or use the Patronus charm yourself, you’ll see Helen Thistlewood using it in the game. After you complete the quest, you’ll be able to return to Azkaban, but the area which you can explore afterward is rather limited, not leaving much room for exploration.