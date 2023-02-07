Can you change your House in Hogwarts Legacy?

Hogwarts Legacy is finally here, after years of waiting fans of the Harry Potter franchise can experience the wizarding world like never before. Avalanche Software’s newest game allows players to enter Hogwarts through a late-entry fifth-year student, venturing through the magical world for the first time.

While Hogwarts Legacy takes place prior to the events of the popular Harry Potter books and movies, players can still discover iconic locations, interact with magical beasts, and learn spells. Best of all, Hogwarts Legacy has faithfully recreated Hogwarts School for Witches and Wizardry, including the four classic houses of the franchise.

Shortly after starting the game, players will be given the choice of the four houses of Hogwarts, Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff, and Ravenclaw. The choice of house will slightly alter the course of events in-game, as well as give players new students to befriend. Though the main story will largely play out the same, your choice of house is the first major decision you will make in Hogwarts Legacy.

Can you switch houses in Hogwarts Legacy?

No, players cannot change or switch houses after making their initial choice in Hogwarts Legacy. During the introduction ceremony, players will be prompted with a choice of the four houses, being given a suggestion by the sorting hat after a short question.

Here, you must make your decision carefully, as it cannot be reverted. Once you make your choice, your character is locked into this house. As there is also currently no new game plus, the only way to experience another house is to make an entirely new character.

Your choice of house will only slightly alter your Hogwarts Legacy experience. The different houses will each have unique common rooms, side quests, and characters to interact with. The choice is ultimately dependent on which house you identify the most with, or which house’s aesthetic you find the most pleasing.