In Hogwarts Legacy, a heavy focus has been put on exploration. Players can discover many collectibles and unveil the secrets of Hogwarts, one hundred years before the Harry Potter story.

In the castle, players will discover puzzles to solve and enter secret passages. One of them lies behind the map of Argyllshire, and the button placed above it is the key to its entry.

Hogwarts Legacy Argyllshire Map: What does the button do?

In Hogwarts, you’ll end up coming across the Argyllshire map. By using the spell Revelio, you’ll be able to collect a map towards your completion of the Field Guide Challenge, which will reward useful improvements to your game experience when completed.

But that’s not all. If you have a keen eye, you’ll spot a strange button above the map. It’s possible to interact with it to reveal a secret passage behind the map. It’ll open by activating the button. Here is how to do it.

To activate the button and open the secret passage, players must use the Depulso spell on the button. It’ll push it and unlock the hidden mechanism.

The Depulso spell is unlocked by completing the first assignment of Professor Sharp. It’s the opposite of the Accio spell.