All Hogwarts Legacy Moth to the Frame puzzle locations and how to beat them

To play Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll need to be a fan of both Harry Potter and puzzles since the game is packed with mind-tickling riddles. Door puzzles, chests, and other riddles that entice you to explore the school of witchcraft and wizardry. One of the puzzles that caught the player’s attention in Hogwarts Legacy, is the moth to the frame puzzle.

Similar to other puzzles, the moth to the frame puzzle can be revealed if you cast Revelio in the room with the puzzle. Once you cast Revelio and approach the black painting, you’ll notice a blue glow emanating from it. This means that the object is interactable and you’ll have to unravel a secret method to obtain its treasures.

If you’re struggling to find Moth to the Frame puzzles in Hogwarts Legacy or just can’t wrap your mind around them, here’s the full list of puzzle locations and a guide on how to beat them.

What is Moth to the Frame puzzle in Hogwarts Legacy?

Moth to the Frame puzzle in Hogwarts Legacy is yet another puzzle you’ll encounter while roaming the Hogwarts castle. If you pay close attention to paintings on the wall, you’ll notice some of them are pitch black and if you cast Revelio around them, the paintings will have a blue glow around them. This means you can interact with them and they will award you a special piece of gear or a useful tool for the future.

How to find Moth to the Frame puzzle in Hogwarts Legacy?

Generally speaking, the easiest way of finding Moth to the Frame puzzle is by paying close attention to paintings on the wall. If you see a black painting, cast Revelio and if the painting glows in blue, this is the Moth to the Frame puzzle.

How to beat Moth to frame puzzle in Hogwarts Legacy?

After you’re ensured this is the Moth to the Frame puzzle in Hogwarts Legacy by casting Revelio near black paintings and seeing the blue glow, you’ll need to cast Lumos. This will reveal a location in the painting you’ll need to find. Normally, the locations in the paintings are close to the puzzle so you won’t need to wander around the castle desperately searching for the given location.

After you find the location in the painting, you’ll notice a moth nearby. Cast Lumos on the moth, bring it back to the painting, and place it. With that, you’ll complete the Moth to the Frame puzzle.

All Hogwarts Legacy Moth to the Frame puzzle locations

Astronomy Wing close to Astronomy Tower Floo Flame

Screengrab via Avalanche Softwork

After you reach the Astronomy Tower by Floo Flames, you need to go up the stairs into the room with two students. On the wall to your left, you’ll see the puzzle. The moth will be just up the stairs, at the very top of the Astronomy Tower.

Screengrab via Avalanche Softwork

Edge of Astronomy Wing near Professor Fig’s classroom

Screengrab via Avalanche Softwork

Once you use the Floo Flame to get to Professor Fig’s classroom, on the nearby wall you’ll see the Moth to the Frame puzzle. To get to this puzzle, you want to go two floors down and up the stairs where the students are hanging out.

Screengrab via Avalanche Softwork

The moth will be just outside Professor Fig’s classroom.

Pungent Passage near Transfiguration Yard

After you use the Floo Flame to get to Transfiguration Yard, you want to head inside and up the stairs to your right.

Screengrab via Avalanche Softwork

You’ll find the moth in the next room, if you just head straight.

Screengrab via Avalanche Softwork

Central Hall

This quest will start in Central Hall, after you complete the quest with Lenora. She will be hanging near the wall in the large room with the fountain and the moth will be hiding on the opposite side of the room, down the stairs.

Library

The next puzzle will be on the first floor of the library.

Screengrab via Avalanche Softwork

And the moth will be in the middle of the room, just near the stairs which led you to the first floor.

Screengrab via Avalanche Softwork

North Hall in the Bell Tower Wing

If you use the Courtyard Floo Flame, and move up the left stairs and through the doors to reach the North Hall, you’ll find your next puzzle.

Screengrab via Avalanche Softwork

The painting reveals a light room with a sphynx and a big plant, but we still didn’t manage to find this room.

Great Hall

If you use Floo Flames and head to the room just behind you, you’ll find the next moth to frame puzzle.

Screengrab via Avalanche Softwork

Head back to the Great Hall and you’ll find the moth.

Screengrab via Avalanche Softwork

West Hogsmeade

If you travel to West Hogsmeade, behind a house southeast of Hog’s Head, you’ll discover yet another black painting.

Screengrab via Avalanche Softwork

To find the moth, you’ll need to head to Hog’s Head and on the dock near the back exit, you’ll find the belonging moth.

Screengrab via Avalanche Softwork

South Hogsmeade

Just a little to the east of south Hogsmeade Floo Flame, you’ll find the next puzzle.

Screengrab via Avalanche Softwork

The moth will be just outside Hogsmeade, a little to the north.

Screengrab via Avalanche Softwork

North Hogsmeade

In the workshop at the very north of Hogsmeade, you’ll find one more puzzle.

Screengrab via Avalanche Softwork

The moth will be just outside the workshop, down the path that lead you to the workshop.

Screengrab via Avalanche Softwork

That completes the locations of the moths required for Hogwarts Legacy’s Moth to a Frame quest.