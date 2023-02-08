How to solve the bridge puzzle in Hogwarts Legacy

Fans of the witchcraft and wizarding world of Harry Potter can explore a version of Hogwarts that is truly alive and rich with secrets in Hogwarts Legacy. Among these secrets are many different complex puzzles that players can complete for rewards, with the bridge puzzle being an especially bountiful one to complete.

Screengrab via Avalanche Software

Successfully solving the bridge puzzle will grant players a few small pieces of loot plus a piece of legendary gear. Considering how simple this puzzle is to complete, this is a great way for players to get their hands on some powerful gear.

Where is the bridge puzzle in Hogwarts Legacy?

Players might not even notice this puzzle at first because it blends into the environment almost seamlessly. It can be found on the ground on the bridge that connects to the right of The Great Hall region and to the left of The Library Annex area.

How to complete the bridge puzzle in Hogwarts Legacy

Like most puzzles in Hogwarts Legacy, the bridge puzzle appears to be more complex than it actually is. To complete this puzzle, players will need to have learned Incendio.

Approach all four braziers that are located on either end of the bridge and light them up utilizing the Incendio spell.

Return to each brazier and interact with them to switch the symbol to correspond with the correct Roman numeral. Which one belongs with which is illustrated on the golden circle that acts as a key for the puzzle on the right side of the bridge. I: Triangle with lines on it II: Circle with another circle within it III: Triangle with a circle and a line within it IV: Diamond with an X through it



The Roman numeral that the brazier is on can be seen right at the base of each one. They can be changed to the correct one in any order, but the reward will not be granted until all four have been lit with Incendio and switched to the correct Roman numeral.

Once you have successfully completed the puzzle, the golden circle guide for it will open to reveal a ladder. Descend the ladder to find two small chests that grant some loot plus a more important chest at the far end of the area that contains a legendary asset.