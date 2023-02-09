Hogwarts Legacy players can find plenty of awesome gear they can equip on their witch and wizard characters to make them stronger. But did you know you can upgrade it and even add traits? In fact, doing so is necessary, since the caliber of enemies ramps up in the later stages of the game.

Traits add special attributes that increase the damage of certain spells or decrease damage taken from certain enemies, so having upgraded gear with certain traits to suit your build and play style can make a world of difference.

So, how do you do it? It’s actually rather simple—assuming you’ve found the resources and traits needed to make it happen, and reached the point in the story where it’s possible.

How to add traits and upgrade gear in Hogwarts Legacy

First and foremost, you’ll need to complete two story quests to be able to add traits and upgrade gear. The first is ‘The Room of Requirement,’ issued by Professor Weasley at a certain point in the story, and the second is ‘The Elf, The Nab-Sack and The Loom,’ issued by Deek.

You’ll learn how to conjure a device called the Enchanted Loom while completing the second one. It requires eight Moonstones to conjure, and once you’ve done it will appear in the Room of Requirement.

Image via Avalanche Studios

The Enchanted Loom is the one-stop shop for adding traits and upgrading gear. Interacting with it will bring up a menu, where you’ll be able to assign traits to the gear you’ve found. It looks pretty neat, too.

You can upgrade each piece of gear three times, as long as you’ve got the required resources to do so. As for where to find them, as well as traits to slot into the gear, they’re scattered all over the map in chests at Bandit Camps and Dungeons.