How to pop the balloons over Hogsmeade station in Hogwarts Legacy

In Hogwarts Legacy, you get to learn various spells by attending different classes and completing assignments given by Professors. Exploring the world of Hogwarts can be tricky on foot, which is why it is best to complete the Flight Class early to get access to broom travel. After completing the quest, buy a broom from Spintwitch Sporting Needs at Hogsmeade to fly around different regions in the game.

The Flight Class is taught by Madam Kogawa, and she teaches quite a few spells to your character as you progress in the storyline. Madam Kogawa will also give you certain assignments which can be completed fairly easily. For Madam Kogawa’s Assignment one, you must fly around and pop balloons at Hogsmeade Station and the Quidditch pitch. After completing this quest, you will be rewarded with the Glacius spell, which freezes and incapacitated enemies.

Here’s how to find and pop all the balloons over at Hogsmeade Station in Hogwarts Legacy.

Where to pop the balloons over Hogsmeade Station in Hogwarts Legacy

Screengrab via Avalanche Software

Hogsmeade Station is located east of Hogwarts castle, and directly south of Hogsmeade Village. Check the yellow circle on the map image above to see its exact location. We recommend visiting Hogsmeade Station during day time to see all the balloons clearly. Alternatively, you can visit the location and night and use the Revelio spell to spot and mark the balloons.

There are a total of five balloons over Hogsmeade Station, and you can pop them all to complete the quest. Once you’re done, it’s best to explore Hogsmeade Station. You’ll find a merchant called Leopold Babcocke at the Wanderer Shop. Make a note of this shop, as this is where you can purchase the Sky Scythe Broom for 5,000 Galleons.

Screengrab via Avalanche Software

The other part of the quest requires you to pop balloons over the Quidditch Pitch, and they are easy to find. Once you are done with the quest, return to Madam Kogawa to learn the Glacius spell. This spell is highly effective in combat, as you can freeze enemies and damage them with the following hits.

How to pop balloons in Hogwarts Legacy

Screengrab via Avalanche Software

After locating balloons, all you need to do is simply fly through them using your broom. To do this, mount the broom, and take it to the same height as that of the balloon. Align with the balloon and fly straight through to pop it. One thing to keep in mind while popping these balloons is your broom speed. Going too fast can make you miss the target, which is why it is best to pop these balloons without the speed boost activated. Popping balloons at different locations will help you progress in challenges and unlock new brooms as rewards in Hogwarts Legacy.