There are many potions in Hogwarts Legacy, all of which have different effects. The Focus Potion, for example, decreases the cooldown of spells for a period of time, which is incredibly useful.

Rather than buying potions outright, you can make them from scratch like a true witch or wizard using specific key ingredients. The Focus Potion, in particular, needs a Fluxweed Stem.

But considering how big the map is, and how many other items are in the game, it can be difficult to find them if you don’t know where to look. This guide will make things a whole lot easier.

Where to find Fluxweed Stem in Hogwarts Legacy

The easiest way to find Fluxweed Stems in Hogwarts Legacy is by buying them at ​​The Magic Neep in Hogsmeade for 150 Gold. It’s direct, simple, and relatively affordable if you have the coin, and unlimited in supply.

You can also purchase the seeds for 300 Gold and plant them in large pots in the Room of Requirement if you have reached the point in the story where you’ve unlocked the potting table. In time they will grow to the point where they can be harvested, making it good bang for the buck.

The Magic Neep’s location in Hogsmeade can be a little tricky to find, though. So, here’s a screengrab of the map pointing out exactly where it is to save you from wasting too much time:

As long as you have enough Gold, you’ll be able to stock up on Fluxweed Stems with ease, and in turn, have no shortage of Focus Potions to help you turn the tide in hectic battles.

So, use them to your heart’s content. There’s no reason to be stingy considering how good they are.