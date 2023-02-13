How to get more health potions in Hogwarts Legacy

Those who were expecting Hogwarts Legacy to be an easy game were definitely surprised after seeing the game’s combat on Normal or especially on Hard. You can be easily knocked out while completing quests if you don’t get the hang of the combat and learn to dodge attacks, and most importantly, if you don’t have enough Wiggenweld health potions in your inventory.

As you progress through your journey in Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll inevitably head out on a quest where you’ll face a wave of goblins or a big boss without having several Wiggenweld health potions. Unless you master the combat system, you’ll want to drink them and restore some of your health while your spells are on cooldown.

Related: How to restore health and increase your health bar in Hogwarts Legacy

If you’re playing Hogwarts Legacy and wondering how you can stock more Wiggenweld health potions to use during combats, here’s what you need to do.

Where to get more Wiggenweld health potions in Hogwarts Legacy

The best way to get more Wiggenweld health potions in Hogwarts Legacy is to produce them yourself in the Room of Requirement. You’ll unlock the Room of Requirement near the end of the game’s first act, after the main quest “Tomes and Tribulations.” This is where you’ll gain the ability to grow plants, create potions, and you can also customize your Room of Requirement according to your personal taste.

Related: Where is the Room of Requirement in Hogwarts Legacy?

To create the Wiggenweld health potion, you’ll need one batch of Horklump Juice and Dittany Leaves. Buy the Horklump Juice at J. Pippin’s Potions in Hogsmeade for 50 gold each and grow the Dittany Leaves in any plant pot after you see this plant during a Herbology class. After you get all the ingredients, head to Room of Requirement’s potions station and create bottles of Wiggenweld health potions.

The other ways to get your hands on the Wiggenweld health potion in Hogwarts Legacy is to buy it at J. Pippin’s Potions for 100 gold or, if you wish to be hardcore, you can get the potion occasionally in loot from dead enemies or in chests distributed across the map or boss rooms.