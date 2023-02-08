With the amount of wand-slinging going around in Hogwarts Legacy, players may need a breather at some point in the game or even during a battle. When you’re low on health, you’ll want to top it off immediately to avoid restarting an encounter altogether.

In most titles, nothing comes close to healing potions when it comes to restoring health in action, and that’s also the case for Hogwarts Legacy.

How to increase health and heal in Hogwarts Legacy

Players can use Wiggenweld Potions to restore health and heal in Hogwarts Legacy. This item will be on top of the list of potions that you’ll want to craft as a player, so you can always have some in your inventory.

How to craft a Wiggenweld Potion in Hogwarts Legacy

Players will need Horklump Juice and Dittany Leaves to craft a Wiggenweld Potion in Hogwarts Legacy.

While Horklump Juice can be found in underground locations, players can also buy it from J. Pippins Potions located in Hogsmeade.

Finding Dittany Leaves is slightly more complicated, as fans will first need to buy their seeds from The Magic Neep in Hogsmeade. Upon collecting the seeds, you’ll be able to plant them in a pot. This can only be done if you have completed the Herbology Class quest.

Screengrab via Avalanche Studios

To craft a Wiggenweld Potion in Hogwarts Legacy, players will need to:

Complete the Potion Class quest. Completing the step above will unlock the Potions Station.

Head to the Potions Classroom and use the Potions Station.

Choose the Wiggenweld Potion to craft it with the materials.

Alternatively, players can also purchase Wiggenweld Potions in Hogwarts Legacy from J. Pippins Potions in Hogsmeade for 100 coins per potion.

Screengrab via Avalanche Studios

Can you increase your health bar in Hogwarts Legacy?

As players level up in Hogwarts Legacy, their health bars will increase automatically by small margins. The changes may not be noticeable at first, but they’ll slowly add up toward the later stages of the game, making you tankier.