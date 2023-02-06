Which Hogwarts Legacy difficulty setting should you choose? Differences explained

Hogwarts Legacy lets players choose one of four difficulties to play the open-world action role-playing game and explore the universe of the Harry Potter novel at their disposal.

Each difficulty has its own perks and suits every type of player, including ones that just want to breeze through the missions and enjoy the storyline or hardcore RPG players that want to face a real challenge in every boss battle.

If you’re unsure of what difficulty to pick when playing Hogwarts Legacy, here’s everything you need to know about the difficulty setting in the new game.

All of Hogwarts Legacy‘s difficulty settings explained

After you’re done creating your character in Hogwarts Legacy, the game will make you choose one difficulty to start your journey in Harry Potter’s world. Here are all of them explained:

Story

This mode is for players that just want to chill and enjoy the storyline of Hogwarts Legacy. None of the challenges should be difficult and players should be able to finish the game without failing once.

Easy

This mode is designed for casual players that want some challenge while not having to devote several hours to progress in their Hogwarts Legacy save game.

Normal

This mode is for players that already experienced other open-world RPG games like Hogwarts Legacy. You’ll go through some tricky challenges and won’t breeze through the game as fast as you would by playing on Easy.

Hard

This mode is for hardcore players that enjoy facing enemies that will do their best in hindering you during the battles. Hard actually seems harder than most people expected, so it’s definitely not for the average player or casuals. You may go through some frustration while completing Hogwarts Legacy on this difficult.

Which difficult setting should you choose in Hogwarts Legacy?

The answer will vary from person to person. If you’re playing Hogwarts Legacy simply because you’re a fan of Harry Potter and don’t want to sweat, you should play on Story or Easy. In case you’re playing the game and expect some challenges and bump roads, playing on Normal is the best you can do.

Now, if you enjoy some real challenges and both the frustration and sense of achievement that comes with them, you should try playing Hogwarts Legacy on Hard.

How to change the difficulty in Hogwarts Legacy?

In case you’re not satisfied with the difficulty setting you picked after playing the game for some time, you can alter the difficulty any time you want by accessing the game’s Settings. All you have to do is head to the option that lets you change gameplay features and select the new difficulty you want to try in Hogwarts Legacy.