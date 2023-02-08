How to get Horklump Juice in Hogwarts Legacy

Crafting is a core part of Hogwarts Legacy. Not only will players need to craft various items to complete challenges, but some items like potions will also come in handy throughout your various adventures.

To start with crafting, you will need certain materials that can send you all over the map. Though some materials can be bought from certain NPCs, collecting them in the open world saves players coins in the long run.

Horklump Juice is an essential crafting material for the Wiggenweld Potion, which can be used to restore health. Considering the number of duels you’ll be a part of in Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll definitely need some healing potions at your disposal, and getting your hands on some Horklump Juice will be the first step you’ll be taking.

Where to get Horklump Juice in Hogwarts Legacy

The fastest way to get Horklump Juice in Hogwarts Legacy will be by buying it from J. Pippin’s Potions store in Hogsmeade. The vendor sells Horklump Juice for 50 golds, and you can often buy five at a time.

If purchasing Horklump Juice isn’t an option, then you’ll need to explore underground areas of the map, as the crafting material can appear in such locations.

Players searching for Horklump Juice for the first time should check out Spider Caves, as there looks to be a decent number of them growing inside. Most spawns will be located at the end of the caves, however, meaning you’ll need to defeat your fair share of spiders to collect the Horklump Juice.