How to sell gear in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy is here and Harry Potter fans can dive head-first into a wizarding-themed experience that lets players explore a massive and diverse map, all while choosing their narrative path along the way.

Players can learn new spells, complete detailed quests, fly around on a broomstick, and soak up all the Potter-esque atmosphere Hogwarts Legacy has to offer. The Hogwarts world is your oyster, and you control the way you experience it.

You’ll likely find trinkets, gear, coins, and other items throughout your travels in Hogwarts and other surrounding areas. But when you don’t want to hold onto them anymore, where do you put them?

How do I sell gear in Hogwarts Legacy?

Image via Avalanche Software

Selling items and gear in Hogwarts Legacy is a painless procedure that might send you off on a detour, but will reward you in the end. You’ll find vendors scattered around the map, and these trusty individuals are the key to getting rid of your gear. Once you’ve found one, you can trade with them to get rid of your unwanted gear for galleons.

You can also locate the various shops throughout the game, and sell your items to the person behind the counter. Some side missions allow you to own your own shop and sell items at a 10 percent increase.

An example of an easy vendor to sell to is Tomes and Scrolls in Hogsmeade.

Image via Avalanche Software

What you’ll be looking for when you’re aiming to get rid of some baggage, is a symbol that looks like a stack of coins. Once you’ve found this, you’ll be able to buy and sell from these trustworthy individuals. The image will appear as you approach the building, making it easier for you to spot your potential sale.

Image via Avalanche Software / Remix by Gaming Deputy

Players can do a lot with their inventory. You’ll be able to increase the size of your backpack as you progress through the Hogwarts story and complete other side missions.

It’s as simple as that; now you’ll spot every vendor on the side of the road. It’s an excellent way of removing any unwanted gear and increasing your galleons.