Hogwarts Legacy gear slot full: How to get more gear inventory space

There’s nothing worse than running out of gear inventory space in an open-world RPG as vast and expansive as Hogwarts Legacy, but it does happen. The slots can fill up very quickly.

The good news, however, is that it’s possible to get more gear inventory space as you progress through the story, and it’s not particularly hard to do, although it can take a bit of time.

Here’s everything you need to know.

How to get more gear inventory space in Hogwarts Legacy

If you want to get more gear inventory space in Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll need to complete the Merlin Trials, which are puzzles that appear all over the map. All of them will reward you with more space.

First, you’ll need to unlock the ability to find them, which can be done by meeting the NPC who introduces you to the Merlin Trials as a part of the main quest chain in Lower Hogsfield.

After that, look for Merlin Trials (they appear as dots on the map) and activate them using Mallowsweet Leaves. You will get more gear inventory space after hitting each of these milestones:

2 Merlin Trials

6 Merlin Trials

10 Merlin Trials

14 Merlin Trials

18 Merlin Trials

Image via Avalanche Software

They don’t unlock automatically. You’ll need to pause the game, head to the Challenges section on the menu, select Exploration, scroll down to Merlin Trials, and click on each milestone.

Also, keep in mind that some Merlin Trials require certain spells, meaning there might be some you cannot complete until you’ve reached a certain point in the story and unlocked a specific spell.