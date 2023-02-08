Where to find or buy Mallowsweet leaves in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy has a wide array of ingredients to craft various different potions, each with their own usages and specialties. While the Edurus potions encase players’ skin in stone to increase protection, Invisibility potions mask a character from the sight of others.

Mallowsweet is a plant that, while not used for potions, is still incredibly important for players looking to complete Merlin Trials. Across Hogwarts Legacy, players will encounter challenges dubbed Merlin Trials which test players’ proficiency with fundamental spells. If you want to know how to beat the Merlin Trials, check here.

To begin a Merlin Trial, players must first locate the challenge starting point and use the Mallowsweet herb to activate the test. If players want to complete all Merlin Trials, they will certainly need to stock up on the plant.

Mallowsweet location in Hogwarts Legacy

There are two primary ways players can obtain more Mallowsweet in Hogwarts Legacy. First, players can find this reagent out in the world. As part of the main storyline, players will initially gain their first few Mallowsweet leaves from Nora Treadwell.

The best place to find more Mallowsweet leaves is the Magic Neep. This store is located in the northern part of Hogsmeade, near the stone bridge. At this shop, players can purchase both Mallowsweet and seeds to grow their own. While purchasing Mallowsweet directly is certainly faster, growing the herb yourself saves players Galleons in the long run.

The seeds are fairly quick and easy to grow yourself if you have the 200 Galleons to spare. Players will need a planter of any size in the Room of Requirement. Simply interact with the pot and select Mallowsweet to begin growing your own leaves. This planter will begin to grow one Mallowsweet leaf every 10 minutes, giving you a plentiful supply of the material.