All you wizard fans keep your wands in your holsters, as there are far too many of you wanting to hop into the new Hogwarts Legacy game on Steam.

The title that lets fans test out their skills in the wizarding world has a tsunami of players eager to get on to feel the magic. The game has already been plagued with delays, with the collection of eager fans growing each day. It was previously listed to release in December 2022, but it has only been pushed back further and further.

Hogwarts Legacy is now the most wishlisted game on Steam, surpassing games like The Day Before, Starfield, Sons of the Forest, and Ark 2.

The open-world title will let players explore Hogwarts during the 1800s, taking on Dark wizards, making magical friends along the way, and deciding the fate of all the wizards in your world. Publisher Warner Brothers Games have brought countless TV shows and movies to the gaming world, like the recently released Gotham Knights title, and each iteration of the Batman Arkham collection.

For all you wizard fans, you’ll have to be patient. Soon the game will be released and all the players will flood the servers. You can watch each of the Harry Potter movies while you wait.

Avalanche Software’s Harry Potter experience is now due for release on Feb. 11, 2023.