Memorize all the spells you can because Hogwarts Legacy is around the corner, and the title is bringing the wizarding world to your screens for all gamers to enjoy.

Players will create their own characters and their own history as users explore a 19th-century Hogwarts, tackling enemies, and saving the fantastical world from an unfortunate demise.

As the new wizarding adventure draws near, there are several questions that need to be answered. While we may not have all the answers, we do have one regarding an important gameplay aspect: is Legacy going to be an open-world game? Open-world titles are immersive experiences, and usually provide a variety of different side quests to accomplish. They also boast, most of the time, a lot of detail alongside massive maps.

Linear games are of course, equally as fun, but offer an experience where deviating from the path is near-impossible. There are titles that incorporate both elements, however, most usually stick to one style more than the other.

So will Hogwarts Legacy players get an open-world experience? Or will they get a more linear style of gameplay?

Is Hogwarts Legacy open-world?

Image via Avalanche Software

The wizarding world will be filled with depth as players traverse Hogwarts in an open-world setting.

The developers confirmed it’d be an open-world experience in their FAQs. This open-world feature has always been an excellent pairing with any RPG elements. Players will scour the various locations in Hogwarts, fighting battling dark wizards, and creating their legacy as they build up their character. You’ll get to delve into everything in-depth.

An open-world adventure awaits Harry Potter wizarding fanatics, with Legacy hopefully, bringing an experience players will remember.

Grab your wands and your broomsticks as you’ll traverse the different and sometimes dangerous terrain of Hogwarts in an attempt to create your own legacy.