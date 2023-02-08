How to use Floo Powder in Hogwarts Legacy

Harry Potter fans can now rejoice since a video game has brought players ever closer to realizing their wizarding dreams. Gamers can don their wizarding cloaks, choose their wands, and tackle what Hogwarts Legacy throws at them, all with the charming Harry Potter music behind them.

You’ll experience all the classic pieces of Hogwarts that brighten the environment and add to the atmosphere. There’s a ton of depth to the franchise and you’ll get a taste of it all.

Hogwarts Legacy drops fans into the deep lore of the wizarding world instantaneously. Players will make Wiggenweld potions, learn spells like Accio and Avada Kedavra, and use modes of transport like brooms and Floo Flames.

At the beginning of the game, you won’t have access to a broomstick. Floo flames will be your greatest friend when you’re sick of wandering the halls of Hogwarts.

How do I use Floo powder in Hogwarts Legacy?

Screengrab via Avalanche Software

Floo flames help you get from A to B in a flash. You’ll see Floo flames scattered throughout Hogwarts and they can be a real time saver.

These green-colored flames can initially be spotted on the walls of the school, and once selected will make the map appear. Then you can travel around the school to wherever you’ve been before.

You can find Floo flames in other places like Hogsmeade, but you’ll see the vast majority in the hallways of the school. All the inactive Floo flames are white while all the active ones are green.

Now you can fast-travel to your heart’s content. Make sure you’re exploring all the detail the developers put into the world of Hogwarts Legacy; you might learn a thing or two.