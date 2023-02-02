How to get the Hogwarts Legacy Onyx Hippogriff

It's the best and only mode of transport.

Harry Potter fans across the globe are itching to test out their wizarding skills in Hogwarts Legacy. This magical, RPG experience allows players to become students in the world-renowned, fantasy genre, learning new spells and taking on enemies as they build characters.

There’s a ton of lore behind the series and fans who’ve delved deep into the franchise would be very familiar with the Hippogriff. This particular beast caught the eyes of fans in Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Azkaban due to its majestic eagle head and horse body. Ever since people have wanted one of their own ever since.

Now you’ll get the opportunity to have your own Onyx Hippogriff.

How do I get the Onyx Hippogriff in Hogwarts Legacy?

Image via Avalanche Software

While the game hasn’t been released yet, the Onyx Hippogriff is likely going to be used as a mode of transportation, similar to a broomstick. There are also images that show characters atop the eagle-eyed beast.

Players can snag themselves an Onyx Hippogriff once they’ve pre-ordered Hogwarts Legacy. The Standard, Deluxe, and Collector’s Editions are all available for purchase and each one will get you an Onyx Hippogriff mount.

You won’t receive one if you don’t pre-order these editions before the game’s released. So make sure you get your wallets out quick-smart.

It’s as simple as that. There are other benefits to buying different Hogwarts Legacy editions, like extra content and cosmetics that’ll add to your wizarding experience.