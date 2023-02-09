Hogwarts Legacy treasure vault: How to open the Lower Hogsfield treasure vault

The vast magical world of Hogwarts Legacy is packed with treasures for players to find. But most of the treasure is locked away behind unique puzzles that offer players no instructions and instead ask them to solve it themselves.

Some of the puzzles are pretty self-explanatory while others can be a bit tricky. One such puzzle that players may find themselves stuck on is the treasure vault located near Lower Hogsfield.

Screengrab via Avalanche Software

Looking closely at the symbols that are present in any Hogwarts Legacy puzzle will usually help players decipher how to solve it. The Lower Hogsfield puzzle does indicate one spell that players will need to use to unlock it, but the other spell that is required is not illustrated, which will likely leave many players confused.

How to open the treasure vault in Lower Hogsfield

Before you even attempt to open the treasure vault that is located in the Lower Hogsfield region, ensure that you have unlocked both Accio and Incendio. Both spells can be obtained fairly early on in the game, with Accio being learned in your first Charms class and Incednrio being learned through completing Professor Hecat’s first assignment. Ensure that you do have them both ready to go because you cannot unlock the vault unless you have obtained both spells.

There are a few different treasure vaults around the world in Hogwarts Legacy, but the one in Lower Hogsfield is both fairly close to Hogwarts castle and is also situated just north of the town. You’ll want to approach it from the cliff above because the puzzle is easiest to complete while standing on the cliff.

Screengrab via Avalanche Software | Remix by Kacee Fay

Once you are in a position where you can see both the puzzle base and the cube, use the Accio spell to pull the cube into the puzzle base. As long as you are standing on the cliff above, this should occur with ease.

Screengrab via Avalanche Software

After the cube is situated on the puzzle base, jump down and approach it. You’ll see the cube start glowing orange, which is indicating that you now need to cast Incendio on it.

Screengrab via Avalanche Software

The treasure vault will immediately open after you have cast Incendio. You can now head inside to find one chest at the end of the vault that will grant a random gear item.