How to solve the Goblin Camp Merlin Trial in Hogwarts Legacy

Completing the unique Merlin Trial puzzles scattered across the vast open world in Hogwarts Legacy is a crucial part of the gameplay. Some of these puzzles contain similar aspects, but each one is unique in its own way, with the Goblin Camp Merlin Trial being a particularly tricky one to navigate.

Screengrab via Avalanche Studios

Most Merlin Trials are easy to access, but the one in the Goblin Camp in the Hogwarts Valley region can be rather confusing. Merlin Trials are quite important to complete due to the powerful inventory expansion and the increased gear capacity they grant.

How to complete the Goblin Camp Merlin Trial in Hogwarts Legacy

Before you can even begin attempting to tackle this Merlin Trial, you’ll first need to clear out the Goblin Camp that it is situated within. There are only four Goblins lurking around, so you can choose to either fight them all at once or sneak up to each of them with the Disillusionment charm and take them out with Petrificus Totalus.

You’ll also want to make sure that you have unlocked Wingardium Leviosa because this Merlin Trial will require frequent use of it. Some kind of fiery spell, which can be Incendio or Confringo, will also be needed to burn away some vines at one point during this Merlin Trial.

Screengrab via Avalanche Studios

Once all of the goblins have been vanquished, you can approach the Merlin Trial in the middle. Place Mallowsweet leaves on the Merlin Trial as usual, and it will become activated. Now, you’ll need to find three circular platforms around the camp and three sets of five balls to place within them.

From the location of the Merlin Trial, look for the giant iron gate that you can approach and interact with. Opening this gate does not require Alohomora which means that any player can complete this trial as long as they have unlocked the right spells to do so.

Screengrab via Avalanche Studios

Turn left inside the gated area, and you’ll find five balls. Cast Wingardium Leviosa at them and they will levitate and follow you. Head back out the gate and immediately look to the left where you will find a circular platform to put them in. Keep moving around the platform until all five balls have gone in and vines grow over them to demonstrate that this piece of the puzzle is complete.

The next platform is up the stairs to the left of the Merlin Trial. All five balls required for this trial are also close by and can be found on the platform of the giant mechanical machine in the corner. This machine is visible from the circular platform, and all players have to do is utilize Wingardium Leviosa once again to bring the balls back to the platform.

Screengrab via Avalanche Studios

The final platform is the trickiest one to complete. To find it, you’ll want to head out the main entrance to the camp and turn right. Stick close to the wall, and you will eventually come across it. If you’re struggling to locate it, remember to cast Revelio since this will clearly mark where the platform is with a shiny blue glow.

Next, you’ll need to locate the five balls, which is where Incendio or Confringo will be needed. From the circular platform, turn and look to the left and you’ll see a rock outcropping. Head over to this rock and view it from the other side. If you cast Revelio, you’ll see that the five balls you need are trapped behind the vines that are growing on the rock.

Screengrab via Avalanche Software | Remix by Kacee Fay

To access them, approach the vines and cast either Incendio or Confringo. Either of the fiery spells will melt away the vines which will then allow players to cast Wingardium Leviosa at the balls.

Now that you have the last five balls, head back to the circular platform to place them. This circular platform is on somewhat of a hill, so if you’re struggling to get the balls onto the platform, keep walking around, and they will eventually snap into place.

Screengrab via Avalanche Studios

This particular Merlin Trial can be a bit glitchy because sometimes not all five of the balls will place at once, but if you wait they should eventually all make their way onto the platform as long as you have gotten at least one onto the platform yourself. The balls seem to be magnetized to each other which means that players just need to get one ball to the platform and the rest will tag along. You can also always utilize Revelio to check where the balls are and ensure that they are on the way to the circular platform.